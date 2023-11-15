Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Most Wanted
16 Secret Santa Gifts Under $25 For Every Type Of Person
Victoria Montalti
Nov 15, 2023
With A Bow 2023
The Best Holiday Gifts For Moms That She’ll Love (And Actually Use)
Vivien Lee
Nov 14, 2023
Gift Guide: Nearest & Dearest
The Best Couples Gifts For Halving Your Shopping List, According To R29 Editors
Charlotte Lewis
Nov 14, 2023
Gift Guides
The Best Stocking Stuffers Are Hiding In Plain Sight On Amazon — ...
by
Elizabeth Buxton
With A Bow 2023
13 Amazon Gifts That Definitely Won’t Be Regifted
by
Ray Lowe
Most Wanted
The Best Gifts for Boyfriends & Husbands, According to R29 Editors
by
Victoria Montalti
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Wanted
Get A Head Start On Holiday Shopping With This BOGO Deal For Cura...
The holidays are approaching, and it’s almost time to think about what to give the special people in your life. That may be good news if gift-giving is y
by
Victoria Montalti
Most Wanted
Bombas’ Surprisingly Chic Slippers Are
The
Gift For ...
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Hoping to find no-fail, happiness-guaranteed gifts? Also wanting to shop for everyone on your list all in the
by
Victoria Montalti
ADVERTISEMENT
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted
ADVERTISEMENT