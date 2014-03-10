Skip navigation!
This Award Show Had The Best Natural Hair Looks
by
Khalea Underwood
San Francisco
Looking
Recap: Rolling With The Punches
Hayden Manders
Mar 10, 2014
Movies
Looking
Recap: Totally, Like, Call Me From Rock Bottom
Hayden Manders
Mar 3, 2014
San Francisco
Looking
Recap: 40 Year-Old Boyfriend
Hayden Manders
Feb 24, 2014
San Francisco
Looking
Recap: Take Me To The Stars
Ah, the joy that the bubble of a new relationship brings. Life is lighter. Days are brighter. And, missed obligations bring elation rather than stress.
by
Hayden Manders
Movies
Looking
Recap: LDRs (Leather-Daddy Rules)
Forgive the (embarrassingly basic) pun, but Looking is starting to look up (bah-dum-cha!). That, or it's already parodying itself; either way, this
by
Hayden Manders
Movies
Looking
Recap: The Meat To Be
Three episodes in and Looking is already playing the iffy-commitment card. (And, here I thought the third date was the go-all-the-way date.) Alright, so
by
Hayden Manders
Movies
Looking
Recap: Uncut, Unrefreshed, & Unrealized
I read an essay this week that was incredibly eye-opening. It was called "On Gay Male Privilege," and it accomplishes what Looking doesn't. This isn't a
by
Hayden Manders
Movies
Looking
Recap: The Series Premiere
I often wonder what goes down when a show like HBO's new series Looking is pitched. Like, picture this: Three guys, all with different lifestyles, just
by
Hayden Manders
