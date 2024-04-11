Jenny Bird’s Flash Sale Is Here — & It Includes Best-sellers

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
A little jewel-adorned birdy told us something big is coming, and we’re here to break the good news! Celebrity-approved modern jewelry brand Jenny Bird (the little birdy in question) is holding its bi-annual 4-hour sale — and it’s happening tonight. That’s right, on April 11 between 7pm and 11pm EST, the majority of the brand’s jewelry pieces, including exclusive bundles, will be on mega sale.
Many of Jenny Bird’s statement silver and gold earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and more will be discounted up to 60% off during the flash sale. Plus, each jewelry bundle, which we’re told will include bestselling styles, will be on sale for 25% off. And to sweeten the deal even more, free shipping will be available for all US and Canada orders over $75.
Whether you’re looking for chunky gold-plated earrings and zodiac sign necklaces or chain-link anklets (a Refinery 29 editor favorite), you’ll likely be able to find them on sale for four sweet hours. So think ahead, and consider carting up luxe pieces for Mother’s Day gifts and early graduation gifts while they’re heavily discounted.
And check back here later today to see exactly which Jenny Bird jewelry styles you can shop at a discount.