After weeks of donning a beanie 24/7, we're more than a little psyched about cute hair accessories — which explains our current fixation with these ultra-adorable polka dot bobby pins from Jane Tran, just in at local Old Town Alexandria go-to boutique, Hysteria. Low-key enough for work but quirky enough to add some oomph to your updo, these are a must if you've had it up to here with hat head. (We know we have.) Even better news? Four pairs in perfectly coordinate hues will only set you back $12. The only question now: Which pair will you take out for a spin first?
Jane Tran Polka Dot Bobby Pins, $12, available at Hysteria, 125 South Fairfax Street, Alexandria; 703-548-1615.
Photo: Courtesy of Jane Tran/Hysteria
