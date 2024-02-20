Model Iskra Lawrence Talks Body Positivity & Her New Cupshe Collab

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
If you somehow don't already know English swimsuit model Iskra Lawrence (back in college, I learned about her from her unretouched Aerie campaign), you likely know her TikTok-viral body-care line Saltair. She's made a name for herself in the industry and has become a vocal body positivity advocate. And Lawrence's latest inclusive-friendly project is her Cupshe swimwear collaboration.
Refinery29 got to speak to the model ahead of her collab launch on February 16 and got the scoop on why a Cupshe X Iskra collection just made sense and talked Lawrence's words of wisdom on body positivity and favorite Cupshe pieces. Read on to learn more about the affordable swimwear collection (each piece comes in under $46) and to shop it while supplies last.
The Inspiration Behind Cupshe x Iskra Lawrence
Cupshe is best known for its affordable swimwear, cover-ups, and resort wear that is mostly available in sizes XS through 4XL. And this is why Lawrence jumped on a Cupshe swimwear collab for both her and her followers. "I had a DM from a girl literally two weeks ago who was like, 'I'm trying to find an affordable swimsuit, and I really just want to find it through you because we're the same body size,'" Lawrence told us.
Most of the Cupshe x Iskra collection is available in XS through XL (with Iskra modeling all of it in a size XL), but some pieces, like the ruffled one-piece above, is available up to 4XL. It also features a wide array of bikinis, cover-ups, and dresses. Lawrence shared that it was so exciting to pick pieces and prints that she felt catered to many of her followers and that many women worldwide would want to wear.
Cupshe is really high quality and the fit is amazing for the price...and I know that because I've worn thousands of swimsuits.
Iskra Lawrence
Body Positivity & Iskra's Unretouched Campaign Images
Lawrence is a staunch backer of using unretouched images for her campaigns, and it's no different with this swimwear collaboration. "I don't want to work with brands that are really afraid of unretouching," she said. "The most important thing is that we make everyone feel comfortable, and showing real images of real women in suits is just a no-brainer to me."
All of Lawrence's stunning Cupshe collab photos feature the raw and real model confidently showing off her figure and her bold swimwear. "Every time that we get to put out images that aren't retouched, it just cracks away at that perfectionism and that unrealistic beauty image, and that's so important," Lawrence told us. And we're a little bit very obsessed with her body positive stance.
I'm embracing all my lumps and bumps and scars and cellulite and stretch marks and all of these things because they're just part of your body.
Iskra Lawrence
Iskra's Top 3 Cupshe Collab Pieces
During our interview, Lawrence held up her black Cupshe one-shoulder one-piece and said it was her favorite piece from the collection. The high-quality, curve-hugging material makes her feel like she's wearing a $250 swimsuit. "Again, I’ve tried thousands of one piece swimsuits, and this is the first one that I could literally do a cartwheel in and not have to pull it up or worry about anything falling out," she said.
Her other top-tier swimsuit (which is also my personal favorite) is the orange underwire and high-rise bikini set (which allows shoppers to mix and match top and bottom sizes to perfectly fit their proportions). Lawrence said she hopes this bikini pushes people out of their style and color comfort zones. "I just love a perfect orange, it’s just so joyful," she added.
Lastly, Lawrence spoke on her fondness of the many dresses and cover-ups in her collection. She loves the chartreuse maxi dress. “It’s long and flowy, and I just feel like a Grecian goddess in it.” Lawrence also spoke on the affordable price point, which she thinks shoppers will find to be a great value and make them happy to wear it over and over again.
I hope it encourages people to wear the bold, bright color. Don’t be afraid. Wear the two-piece!
Iskra Lawrence
