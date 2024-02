Model Iskra Lawrence Talks Body Positivity & Her New Cupshe Collab

During our interview, Lawrence held up her black Cupshe one-shoulder one-piece and said it was her favorite piece from the collection. The high-quality, curve-hugging material makes her feel like she's wearing a $250 swimsuit. "Again, I’ve tried thousands of one piece swimsuits, and this is the first one that I could literally do a cartwheel in and not have to pull it up or worry about anything falling out," she said.Her other top-tier swimsuit (which is also my personal favorite) is the orange underwire and high-rise bikini set (which allows shoppers to mix and match top and bottom sizes to perfectly fit their proportions). Lawrence said she hopes this bikini pushes people out of their style and color comfort zones. "I just love a perfect orange, it’s just so joyful," she added.Lastly, Lawrence spoke on her fondness of the many dresses and cover-ups in her collection. She loves the chartreuse maxi dress . “It’s long and flowy, and I just feel like a Grecian goddess in it.” Lawrence also spoke on the affordable price point, which she thinks shoppers will find to be a great value and make them happy to wear it over and over again.