How To Shop Safely During The Pandemic, According To Health Experts

While many stores are taking advanced safety precautions per the CDC, Bondy recommends a targeted shopping approach, as IRL shopping still allows for plenty of potential exposure. “Know exactly what you want going into the store,” she says. “I haven’t gone anywhere to browse at all.” Ifcurbside pickup is an option, allowing you to place your order ahead of time and pick it up without even entering the store, take it.“Pay with QR codes or touch-free payments as often as possible,” says Genkinger. “That way, you can pay without having to touch things that other people have had contact with.” Fortunately, PayPal and Venmo offer a touch-free way to make in-store payments even more seamless. Just open the PayPal or Venmo app on your phone, show your QR code to the sales associate to scan at any retailer that accepts PayPal and Venmo QR codes in-store, and be on your merry way — all without having to insert your card or touch the card reader buttons. PayPal and Venmo QR Codes are now available to use at checkout at CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide , alongside hundreds of thousands of other businesses.