Horror Movie Or Beauty Treatment? You Decide.

Megan Cahn
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photofest.
Getting a beauty treatment is one of life’s great pleasures — almost always a treat, not a trick. But something strange is in the air. Lately, many of the things people are doing for the sake of beauty seem straight out of a scary movie script. Ahead, just in time for Halloween, some spooky situations (in fiction and life) that blur the line between spa day and nightmare.

More from Beauty