Are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you? Buckle in, because as spring nears, we'd like to re-up the season's perennial conundrum: coming up with a fit that works for the entirety of the ever-lengthening day, from poolside lounging to park hangs to rooftop drinks.
Luckily, H&M and Justine Skye's new capsule collection presents an answer that saves on getting-ready time and delivers max impact: co-ords in slinky, one-shouldered silver lamé or hyper-trendy slime green, with bike shorts or a sheer organza button-down. "We wanted something that was new and fresh," Skye says in a press release. "I'm a big advocate for being comfortable no matter what — that's how I feel empowered through my look."
Ahead, see five ensembles featuring the range's best matching sets that basically pay for themselves in saved rideshare fees — because with these, you won't have to waste precious time going home to change.
Who knew watermelon would become a top influencer as fashion's current favorite color combo? Here, we've got a neon-green shirt and shorts acting as the rind, while a bandeau stands in for the flesh. Both hues come together in a batik platform sneaker for a fit that's as refreshing as a tiny-umbrella-ed frozen drink.
A Canadian tuxedo in warm weather — stay with us here. With a mini hemline and band tee underneath (hi, Justine Skye), denim on denim can be modified for warmer climes and various types of terrain — the latter is where the orthopedic-chic sandal comes in.
By day, (literally) stun your fellow beach- or park-goers with the sunlight glinting off your liquid-metallic separates. By night, add a windbreaker for the long trudge to the rideshare line. Accessories-wise, the only accoutrement you need is a nylon shoulder bag for unencumbered dancing (or dancing intentionally cumbered by double tequila sodas, your choice).
If your starting point is a slashed-neckline dress in a happy-making coral, compound the joy with more of the same in the form of a mesh tunic. Bright white shades and trainers only make the color appear brighter.
Our new aesthetic: "sports medicine futuristic." Kinesiology-tape black piping enhances the sporty silhouette (and performance, etc.), while clout goggles and a boot with the sole of a sneaker suggest that you've returned from the future just to party, not to save your past self from making a catastrophic mistake or anything.