H&M’s Latest (& Sustainable) Denim Drop Confirms We’re Reliving The ’90s

Chelsea Peng
Thanks largely in part to TikTok and the natural human response of "when the going gets tough, the tough seek comfort," '90s style has had a stronger hold on fashion than the hair gel keeping a boy-band frontman's curls intact. This fall, it's (still) all aboard the nostalgia train, with a new denim collection from H&M that combines sentimental styling and a thoroughly modern focus on sustainability.
Made from 100% recycled denim fabrics with a baggy fit and DIY patchwork details, the 10-piece range also uses partly recycled metal zippers and trims, washes free from harmful chemicals, and dyes that save up to 95% more water versus conventional processes. Ahead, prepare to get misty-eyed over every trucker jacket and tapered jean from the drop, because some things really are better the second time around.
