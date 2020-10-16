What do you usually wear to homecoming? And how is your look changing this year?

“I’m the first to admit that I’m the person who buys all new stuff for homecoming. I create a mood board, usually on Pinterest, and buy new piece after piece. My style is a mix of timelessness, a hint of street style, a bit of high-fashion, and the occasional ‘Instagram girl.’ But every year, while on the yard or during tailgate, I’ll see another outfit on someone else that I’ll fall in love with, which often leads to me using that as inspiration for the following year. I’m, of course, going the more comfortable route this year. The Blake during a traditional homecoming would trek through campus in a four-inch pump, uncomfortable as ever. This year, I’m prioritizing both the comfort and the high-fashion appeal.”