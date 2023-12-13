At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
When it comes to sex toys, there's no shortage of retailers to browse through, so you know it takes something really special to cut through the internet noise. Despite being across the world, New Zealand online sex toy brand Girls Get Off has managed to go from a whisper to a full-out shout, making itself be seen and heard by hundreds of extremely pleased fans.
The sexual retailer was born during the dark days of quarantine when many had to learn how to be self-reliant for their pleasure, but it's already become so much more than that. Founders Jo Cummins and Viv Conway wanted to help women feel more secure in their pleasure and encourage discussion about sexual wants and needs not only with their friends but also with their partners. Via the brand's girly (and totally adorable) pink color scheme and hilarious meme-based Instagram account, GGO has been able to tap into an approachability factor to make sex toys less scary to try — and the proof is in the numbers.
Not only has its first toy, a suction vibrator named Missy, maintained a 5-star rating with upward of 600 reviews, but it's also sold out seven times since its launch in 2021. The brand's second vibrator, Tiff, which garnered over 1,000 presales, also saw quick success. Luckily, both toys are currently (back) in stock and ready for you to try out yourself. Not convinced? Keep reading to hear more about what incredibly pleased customers have to say about their experiences with Girls Get Off and why it could be worth your while.
Best damn thing I've ever bought.
Kaitlyn V., GIRLS GET OFF ReVIEWER
"She was originally going to be called ‘the reason why girls get off’ but that was too long," reads this suction vibrator's description. With 10 suction intensities, it stimulates externally to arouse your vulva, nipples, and thighs. It even emulates oral sex. The small but mighty vibe can be held in one hand with its ergonomic handle, and fans love its easy maneuverability. Not only that, but Missy comes with instructions on how to use her solo or partnered, making her a versatile stimulation machine.
Curious to try it out on your male partner? There are instructions for how to use it on the shaft of a penis, scrotum, and perineum (great for beginners or exploring sexual pleasure together!). Missy is also USB rechargeable, whisper-quiet, and waterproof for ease of use anywhere you want it. Among her many beloved attributes, fans can't believe the intensity of their orgasms with this particular suction toy. "Honestly, an orgasm has never felt so good," writes one reviewer. "God truly is a woman," she continues. "Best damn thing I've ever bought," writes another. "Only downside is the wet sheets," jokes a review of the only flaw she found with using Missy.
She knows the assignment and gets it done incredibly fast. Missy punches above her weight and needs a pay raise.
Nicola n., girls get off reviewer
The hilariously explosive reviews, of which there are just shy of 650, maintain a 5-out-of-5-star rating, even two years after its launch. Which is why when GGO announced its second toy, Tiff, it reached 1,000 orders in presales.
"During the trial phase one of our testers fell to her knees, the other had to grip to the shower wall for dear life," is how Tiff is introduced on GGO's site. While Missy is only made to be used externally, Tiff kicks things up a notch by adding an internal shaft to its suction capabilities, allowing three options for pleasure (external/internal/or both simultaneously). And if the reviews are any indication, the pleasure it distributes is stronger than people are used to.
This lady nearly blew the top of my head off! My eyes rolled so far into my head I saw the back of my skull!
monique, girls get off reviewer
Even existing fans of Missy seem to appreciate Tiff's upgrades: softer, more flexible silicone for better stimulation for any body type or shape. GGO refers to time spent with Tiff as a "scream-worthy ménage à moi," and a quick browse through Tiff's 120 reviews echoes that consensus. "Pretty sure I saw stars the first time I used her," writes one pleased reviewer, while another adds, "It never lets me down." Fans also adore Tiff's compact and travel-friendly size, its USB charging port (which some even charge via laptop during business trips!), and the wide range of settings that make finding the perfect stimulation level easy. Like Missy, Tiff also comes with suggestions for positions (most recommend squeezing your knees together for the best payoff!) as well as how to use it alone and with a partner.
It was the most intense amazing O of my life... my eyes were watering!!!
J, GIRLS GET OFF REVIEWER
If history repeats itself, we have a feeling we'll be seeing both of these vibrators flying off the shelves. Join the cult of Girls Get(ting) Off, and grab one (or more) for yourself ASAP.