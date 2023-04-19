To help us better understand the futuristic fashion trend and how it's already manifesting in these contemporary times, we spoke with Los Angeles-based film/TV costumer (and sci-fi enthusiast) Katie Reibman about the style elements that make certain clothes feel "futuristic." "I first think of clothing that incorporates technology, like the suits from Dune, or the light-up outfits from Tron: Legacy," says Reibman. "But I also think that 'futuristic fashion' suggests total freedom to think outside the box and not be limited to the rules of any time period — it takes bits of inspiration from everywhere to create something new. It's what costume designer Shirley Kurata did so well in Everything Everywhere All At Once." In that Oscar-winning film, the fantastical costumes of multiverse-traveling villain Jobu Tupaki include an ethereal cloud empress, a gothic and leather-clad Lolita, and a deconstructed chaos clown — fresh, unique outfits that are not exactly of our world, but still of heightened versions of our world.