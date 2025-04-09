The Full Moon In Libra Is Here — & It’ll Allow You To Successfully Manifest

Cosmic beings, Full Moons occur every month at the end of the lunar cycle. They are a moment of reflection and change, offering us a chance to rest and restore our energy. After last month's eclipses, we should take this opportunity to meditate on our desires and calm our energy. This lunation is the first Full Moon of spring that allows us to manifest and set intentions (since it is not advisable to do so during eclipse season). Mark your calendars for April 12th because the Full Moon in Libra is going to be advantageous to our lives if we let it.
The significance of the Pink Full Moon is astounding. It marks the yearly growth of the phlox, a ground-creeping flower that is often pink. It’s a beautiful plant that is predominantly harvested in North America. A fun fact about the phlox is that it represents balance, harmony, and love — the essence of the zodiac sign Libra. So, watching the phlox blossom under the Full Moon is significant because it gives us hope to attain those qualities in the coming weeks.
The Full Moon in Libra squares Mars in Cancer. The action planet is moving through its post-retrograde degrees, so it’s dredging up issues or conflicts from the beginning of the year. The good news is that we can augment the problems and resolve them. The cosmos gives us a second chance to make things right, so we should use it to our benefit. Don’t let this moment pass you by, and commit to spreading positive vibes and compassion. Yes, tensions could rise, but it’s up to us to find peaceful solutions. If we look at situations from a different perspective, we can see the way through them.
The same day, sun and Chiron “cazimi” occur in Aries. “Cazimi” indicates a conjunction between the two celestial entities. Chiron is centaur, which is a larger cosmic structure that isn’t quite as big as a planet. Known as the “wounded healer who ironically could not heal itself,” Chiron encourages us to mend our wounds and hearts through advising others about how to do so. We are learning how to deal and treat our trauma during this lunation, sparking motivation to spread kindness and empathy.
Less than an hour later, the romantic planet Venus turns direct in Pisces, ending the retrograde journey that began on March 1st in Aries. Everyone will feel the impact of Venus’s forward motion, especially since we have been gaining clarity and insight into how we want to pivot toward cultivating healthy relationships. Most importantly, we’re seeing how we can give ourselves TLC. Don’t worry; we don’t have to make permanent partnership decisions until Venus leaves its post-retrograde cycle on May 16th. The Full Moon sets the motion and tone for what we choose. It gives us a glimpse into our desires and journey.
It's also important to note that Mercury is in its retroshade zone until April 26th in Pisces and Aries, so we are not ready to commit to anything immediately. The worst thing we can do is add pressure on ourselves and others when the outcome is still up in the air. Therefore, it is vital to go with the flow. Use this time to reassess, reevaluate, reconsider, and rethink. We might begin a new approach to handling our partnerships and how we handle conflict. No one wants to argue now, but we might be stubborn in our sentiments so be fluid and flexible.
All in all, the Libra Full Moon offers the potential to do better. The past months have been erratic and frenetic, weighing on our minds and innermost sentiments. This lunation gives us insight into the beginning of our next chapter, which is why we shouldn't take it for granted. Journal your feelings to grasp what you want, and don't hesitate to discuss them with close friends. Connecting with people who care about you (and vice versa) is going to be a great way to figure out what your heart is truly yearning for and is passionate about.
