The 22-Year-Old Putting Her Own Safety On The Line To Do What She Loves

Lakeyria Doughty has made a name for herself as the Wheelie Queen.

In the streets of Baltimore, Lakeyria Doughty has made a name for herself as the Wheelie Queen. To do what she loves, however, the Queen has to put her own safety on the line, skirting the law and avoiding danger.
Why Lakeyria Doughty Dirt Bikes Despite Police Risk
Released on July 5, 2018
