DVF x Target Collaboration Is Full Of Plus-Sizes Pieces — Our Favorites For Spring

As someone who loves a statement jumpsuit, this printed number was high on my shopping list. Seeing it in person got me even more excited: The stretch-cotton fabric is breathable (don’t be surprised if you see me in this on repeat this summer!), and I appreciate the thoughtful fit details that are often not available at this price point (like the adjustable grommeted shoulder straps, the corset-style seamed bust detail, and the zipper concealed under a placket to keep the lines clean). My main concern with this style was fit — jumpsuits are one of the trickiest styles for that — but I’m happy to report that it was excellent. I might even have been able to size down, but I really like the volume on this 2x.