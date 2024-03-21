DVF x Target Collaboration Is Full Of Plus-Sizes Pieces — Our Favorites For Spring

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For many plus-size fashionistas, Target designer collaborations are an *event* — the only way to get our hands on pieces from designers that don’t otherwise make our size (the significantly lower price point doesn’t hurt). I am always excited to see what labels they’ll bring in and, in the past, have cleaned up collab pieces from runway designers like Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. When the retailer announced this spring’s partnership, Diane von Furstenberg for Target Collection, I instantly knew this would be another collection I’d be shopping heavily, because the New York brand will always have a special place in my heart: Upon receiving my first grown-up career paycheck, I went straight to the DVF flagship in NYC’s Meatpacking District to buy the Wrap Dress.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The scale of the new Target collection (over 200 items and over 60 styles in women’s fashion) and the fact that all the women’s styles are available in sizes XXS to 4X got me even more hyped for this collab. Plus: I got to shop the collection early — the collaboration releases on Saturday, March 23 — at the launch party last week.
I picked up five Diane von Furstenberg for Target Collection looks to test out for fit, sizing, and quality. Ahead, my review of each item as a size 18/20 Target shopper.
It wouldn’t be a Diane von Furstenberg collection without a wrap dress. Widely credited for the modern iteration of this iconic style, von Furstenberg’s silk jersey knit was first released in 1974. Fifty years later, this silhouette is still a beloved staple that has never truly gone out of style.
The DVF x Target version is a true wrap style — fully adjustable and easy to put on and take off just like the original. The $50 Target version is a different fabric (you can’t expect the same high-end material as the $300+ styles, after all!), but the cotton-jersey blend is a reasonable substitute. My biggest qualm is that it is not lined, so the white backing of the fabric might show if you get caught in a gust of wind. I got this dress in my usual 2x, and I found it to run a bit large. If I were shopping again, I would go for the 1x.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When I attended the launch event last week, I sped straight toward the racks in search of this dress. My friend arrived not five minutes later and did the same, only to find that I already picked up her size (luckily they replenished the racks and she got her own later).
There’s a reason this style was immediately in high demand at the preview: It looks incredibly luxe and expensive, especially for the $45 price point. The intarsia knit has a nice weight — substantial without being overly heavy — and the bright print and wrap silhouette are classic DVF; this dress looks like it could be a vintage find from the ‘70s. I paired it with espadrille wedges for an unseasonably warm and sunny day, and I feel like I will be reaching for this one regularly for many springs and summers to come. I got the size 2x in this dress and, again, found the fit to be generous. If I pick this up in another print on release day, I might try the 1x.
As someone who loves a statement jumpsuit, this printed number was high on my shopping list. Seeing it in person got me even more excited: The stretch-cotton fabric is breathable (don’t be surprised if you see me in this on repeat this summer!), and I appreciate the thoughtful fit details that are often not available at this price point (like the adjustable grommeted shoulder straps, the corset-style seamed bust detail, and the zipper concealed under a placket to keep the lines clean). My main concern with this style was fit — jumpsuits are one of the trickiest styles for that — but I’m happy to report that it was excellent. I might even have been able to size down, but I really like the volume on this 2x.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Most of the styles in this collection are exactly what you’d expect and hope for from a DVF collection, but I was intrigued by some stylistic departures as well, kept cohesive through the use of von Fustenberg’s signature bold use of prints.
The athleisure options, in particular, feel exciting, and this racerback sports bra and bike shorts were high on my list to shop. I got the 2x in both and, in this case, found the fit to be true to size. The sports bra is a light-support option and didn’t give much lift, but was comfortable enough for an almost 200-block bicycle ride (even when I biked over some really rough patches on the bike path). The bike shorts fit perfectly and did not roll down at any point in a full day of wear. I envision getting a lot of wear out of these pieces, both as separates and a matching set. (I already have another outfit in mind with the shorts, an oversized tuxedo blazer, and patent slingbacks.)
I was very drawn to the pink geometric pattern and the shift silhouette when I saw the pictures, but I found that this dress looks slightly more A-line on me than a straight-shift cut. While everything else I tried from this collection was true to size or a bit generous, this woven shift dress was on the tighter side, though I feel like it would be too loose in the skirt if I sized up to a 3x. One upside to the snug fit on the no-stretch material was that I could go braless (a rarity for me). If I was shopping again I would go for the jersey jumpsuit in this same print instead.