When Amber Finney was in high school, her mother Jeannell Anthony took her to Harlem one day for a spiritual reading — a ritual they often did together — and they were told that their professional paths would eventually cross, that they’d do something great together, and that they’d become well-known for it. They looked at each other, incredulous and skeptical — but the prophecy came true. In 2018, the mother-daughter duo launched Brown Girl Alchemy, an online platform that demystifies and reclaims spirituality for the Black community, specifically Black women.
“Due to colonialism and slavery, a lot of us are lost, so we’re here to show what spirituality looks like — because it’s our birthright,” explains Finney, who is known by her online moniker Amber the Alchemist. “We’re not asking anyone to adapt to our beliefs, but if we’re able to show you what our ancestors worked with, that at least gives you the tools to see if this is something that resonates with you.”
Their ultimate objective is to acknowledge, understand, and accept past and present trauma in order to heal, and by doing so, shatter the narrative that Black women should always be "strong" or don’t need to prioritize their mental wellness.
“We claimed our roles and our purpose as healers for the collective, and as mother and daughter, our relationship is healing in and of itself…[the way] we connect with each other helps to heal others as well,” Anthony says. “To me, the biggest compliment is when someone tells me what an amazing, beautiful light my daughter is, because I did that. I brought her here, and now I can share her with everyone else.”
