Your Idea Of Chemistry Might Be Limiting Your Dating Pool

When it boils down to it, compatibility is about the long-term potential of two people — and it’s up to each individual to discern. Looking back at my date, it wasn’t about him being a vegetarian. His words were, “I haven’t eaten meat in five years; it’s disgusting.” My friend rightly pointed out that it came across as narrow-minded and morally superior, which would piss me off in the long run (whether or not I continued my lifelong love affair with bacon). I loved traveling, and in previous relationships prized geeking out on creating itineraries with my partner and getting wine-drunk together while exploring somewhere new — would I be happy to give that up, or alternatively, get frustrated at having to continuously coax them onto a plane with me? I had also dated people-pleasers before and while I couldn’t fault them for being something they couldn’t help, it had been hard to trust someone who didn’t prioritize their own desires and needs.