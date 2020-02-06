February 14 can feel like a money pit. Regardless of how you spend the holiday (Dinner? Movies? Drinks? Dancing? Takeout? A romantic getaway for two?), you're going to be spending on the holiday. And lest you forget, you'll need an outfit to wear too. While you could just recycle that little black dress you’ve worn for five years straight, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to dress to impress — whether you're fancying up for your partner or hosting a movie marathon with your three best friends.
But pulling out all the stops for jaw-dropping look doesn’t necessarily mean pulling out all the cash in your wallet. To prove it's easy to look great without draining your piggy bank, we rounded up a selection of stylish dresses that each ring in under-$150. Click through now to find the one that will make your Valentine's Day that much sweeter.
