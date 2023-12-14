ADVERTISEMENT
20 Best Cheap Gifts For Dad That He & Your Budget Will Love — From $5 to $50

Alexandra Polk
Last Updated December 14, 2023, 2:35 PM
As the saying goes, all that glitters isn't gold — especially when it comes to the best holiday gifts for dads. From what we hear through the grapevine, most allocate the big bucks to the best gifts for Mom and scrape together their financial remnants for good ol' Pops. It's not because we love Dad any less. Rather, dads infamously get hives when faced with large, expensive displays of affection. Or, for our outliers who insist all glitter is 24 karats, us children don't always have the accommodating budgets. Wherever your father figure's perfect gift falls on the consumer price index, we found 20 excellent cheap gifts for dads that he's sure to cherish. And by cheap, we're talking $5 to $50.
From charming $5 Christmas cards to the world's smallest (and funniest) $10 violins to $25 Yeti can coolers to $50 leather gloves, the following gift picks will have you crossing Dad off your list in no time. Yes, even if he needs to think you spent $100+ on that $42 cashmere sweater.
Cheap Gifts For The Fashion Dad

Treasure & Bond Cotton & Cashmere Crew Sweater, $49.50 $42.08

Cotton & Cashmere Crew Sweater
$42.08$49.50
Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
$49.90
StayFinePersonalized
Personalized Leather Wallet
$31.99$79.97
Sojos
Polarized Sunglasses
$13.43$19.99
Fashion dads are a tight budget's worst enemy. However, you can always sub out the North Face puffers, Armani sunglasses, and Gucci wallets with these cost-effective buys that are totally heartfelt (and have stellar reviews).
Cheap Gifts For The Funny Dad

Firebox Freshly Baked Oven Mitts, $24.99

Freshly Baked Oven Gloves
$24.99
MunnyGrubbers
Violin Toy Keychain Playable With Music
$9.99
OOTB
Big Mouth Billy Bass The Singing Sensation...
$42.99
SamfireHandmade
Christmas Pudding Card For Dad
$4.60
So your dad's determined to book a 15-minute slot at the Laugh Factory and therefore needs to rehearse his jokes...every day of your life. Perhaps, it's time to return the favor and give him a laugh with some unique gluten gloves, a novelty toy violin, a gaudy singing fish, or a witty card.
Cheap Gifts For The Sporty Dad

Athenus Personalized Leather Clipboard, $38.67 $17.40

Personalized Leather Clipboard
$17.40$38.67
Ballpark Bucket List Journal
$15.99$18.00
12 Oz Colster Slim Can Cooler
$25.00
Your City's Sports Trivia Game
$25.00
For the father figures who eat, live, and breathe competition, jog on over to Etsy, Uncommon Goods, and Yeti for some top-tier sports gifts — i.e., a personalized coach clipboard, interactive guide to major league stadiums, tailgate-perfect mug, or expert-level trivia game.
Cheap Gifts For The Cozy Dad

Ostrichpillow Loop Eye Pillow, $39.99

Loop Eye Pillow
$39.00
Gripper Slipper - Double Cushion
$45.00
Hooded Robe
$25.99$39.99
Foot Massager
$15.98$24.99
If he owns a specific spot on the couch, has a designated blanket, and abides by a strict nap schedule, score him a cozy gift or two. We found Ostrichpillow's rave-reviewed eye mask for $40, a plush robe for under $30, and an acupressure therapy massager for under $20. Plus, if you want to go a tad more luxe, Bomba's Gripper Slippers are utterly adored by the masses. (The pair holds a 4.6-out-of-5-star rating and over 16,000 reviews, to be exact.)
Cheap Gifts For The Dad With A Skin Care Routine

Tommy Bahama St. Barts Eau de Cologne, $72 $19.97

St. Barts Eau De Cologne
$19.97$72.00
Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser
$47.00
Daydream Kit
$26.00
Mr. Razor
$14.90$22.99
We sifted through our reader-favorite retailers and plucked a few high-quality, under-$50 beauty buys for dads. Even if his skin-care routine is set in stone, a little dreamy Drunk Elephant set won't hurt him. Or, you can reach for Aesop's refreshing body wash, Tommy Bahama's tropical cologne, or a humorous-yet-handy razor holder.
