20 Best Cheap Gifts For Dad That He & Your Budget Will Love — From $5 to $50

If he owns a specific spot on the couch, has a designated blanket, and abides by a strict nap schedule, score him a cozy gift or two. We found Ostrichpillow's rave-reviewed eye mask for $40, a plush robe for under $30, and an acupressure therapy massager for under $20. Plus, if you want to go a tad more luxe, Bomba's Gripper Slippers are utterly adored by the masses. (The pair holds a 4.6-out-of-5-star rating and over 16,000 reviews, to be exact.)