20 Best Cheap Gifts For Dad That He & Your Budget Will Love — From $5 to $50

As the saying goes, all that glitters isn't gold — especially when it comes to the best holiday gifts for dads . From what we hear through the grapevine, most allocate the big bucks to the best gifts for Mom and scrape together their financial remnants for good ol' Pops. It's not because we love Dad any less. Rather, dads infamously get hives when faced with large, expensive displays of affection. Or, for our outliers who insist all glitter is 24 karats, us children don't always have the accommodating budgets. Wherever your father figure's perfect gift falls on the consumer price index, we found 20 excellent cheap gifts for dads that he's sure to cherish. And by cheap, we're talking $5 to $50.