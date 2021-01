Customarily, January 1 means making new promises to improve oneself, but due to extenuating circumstances that have sapped our attention spans and energy levels, we're keeping our 2021 resolutions extremely doable. Whether it's becoming an acolyte of the church of daily SPF, upping your protein intake, or finally making use of the chin-up bar in your doorway, we've scoured the shelves at Target for eight products from Black-owned brands to support all your New Year goals.