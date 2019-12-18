It's the classic American dream — a home surrounded by a white picket fence, and two and a half children. But for many Black women, having a family can be a death sentence.
The United States has the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world, and for Black women the numbers are even more troubling. According to the CDC, Black mothers in the U.S. die at three to four times the rate of white mothers, one of the widest of all racial disparities in women's health. And Black babies are twice as likely to die during infancy than their white counterparts.
While socioeconomic status and access to quality health care and nutritious food can have a substantial effect on both a mother and baby's health, experts say disparities in maternal and infant death rates often reflect broader inequalities. The terrifying stories from women like infamous tennis player Serena Williams, Olympic track and field champion Allyson Felix, and countless other Black women who have more than adequate access to quality healthcare make it clear that high education levels and financial privilege do not protect them from falling victim.
On this episode of Shady, I spent some time trying to get to the bottom of the Black maternal and infant mortality rate in America. I consult experts and speak with men and women affected by this nation-wide crisis. I explore the effects of implicit bias and learn more about how Black women are advocating for themselves to ensure their safety and the safety of their children.
