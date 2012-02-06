Shoppers have been swarming this indie-design mecca's other two locations for years now, but it was just in '09 that Bird premiered its well-curated stock to the Williamsburg community. Quickly, it's become a mainstay in the rapidly emerging retail 'hood. Inside the largest of the three Bird stores, PS1 bags mingle with Rachel Comey oxfords and Billy Reid ties. And though Grand Street has lots of great shopping, Bird isn’t just a standout; it’s nearly a landmark.
Photo: Courtesy of Bird.
