5 Best Wine Advent Calendars For Spreading Holiday “Cheers!”

Advent calendar culture is flourishing. From classic chocolate truffles to luxury skincare, adorable cat toys, and more — you can count down the holidays many times, many ways with a few of these cost-effective boxes by your side. But today we're focusing on somewhat of a rarity in the ACCU (Advent Calendar Cinematic Universe). Yes, we're talking about wine advent calendars.
We searched and searched and wrangled up five of the best wine advent calendars perfect for spreading holiday "cheers!" in 2023. Prepare for dashing cylindric glass tubes of cabernet, expertly sourced sauvignon blancs, the classiest canned blends you ever did see, and the like. (And if you pop a few corks before December even says hello, don't worry, your secret is safe with us.) Get into these festive holiday spirits below.
According to just a handful of its numerous bubbly on-site reviewers, In Good Taste's annual advent calendar is "worth the price," a "great gift," and a "cute way to try different wines for the holidays." The multitude of glowing reviews makes sense — every year the brand's calendars take you around the globe with 24 mini bottles (187 milliliters each) sourced from famous vineyard hot spots: Italy, France, Spain, Porutgal, and California. Whether you swoon for a refreshing sauvignon blanc or prefer a dark, smokey malbec, there's something in this box for you. It also makes for an excellent gift. Score it now for $18 off for a limited time with the code LASTCHANCE.
Vinebox has some of the most recognizable wine offerings around. Where there's a 100-milliliter glass tube, there's a hand-picked, prestigious Vinebox wine swishing inside of it. If you're already a fan of the brand's artsy selection or have been curious about the hype around Vinebox's trendy finds, we suggest scoring its 12 Nights Of Wine advent calendar — trust us, it's such a cult favorite it sells out every year. 2023's stylish box features a "cozy" and a "chill" option. Look to the former for 12 sitting-by-the-fire-perfect reds; look to the latter for a hodgepodge of rich whites, unique rosés, and even a few chill-worthy reds. Or, go for the gold and score Vinebox's 24 Nights Of Wine that includes both beloved samplers.
Not only is Total Wine's calendar oh-so wonderful, it is also oh-so budget-friendly. For $80, you receive 24 187-milliliter wines from across the globe wrapped together in a joyous, holiday-themed box. One on-site reviewer mentions that they buy one every year. They write, "This year the quality from Total Wine of the wine advent calendar appears to be excellent." Meanwhile, another states, "Although it is an Advent Christmas box of 24 small bottles of wine from around the world, it was perfect for an evening get-together with friends to sample and enjoy various wine. The wines are very good!"
Canned wine no longer has a bad reputation — in fact, cans are now some of the most convenient and coveted ways to sip some excellent vino. And fortunately for those of us in the wine advent calendar market, these single-serving containers were pretty much made to fit inside those festive boxes. Case in point: Maker Wine's 12 Days Of Canned Wine. What appears to be a box of cute and casual tins is in fact a dozen (equivalent to four bottles) premium wine cans produced by award-winning, and minority-led wineries. Enjoy a mix of reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wines when it arrives at your doorstep. (Bonus: Each box comes with a guide linking to complimentary tasting videos for every can.)
QVC's 2023 calendar includes 12 375-milliliter bottles of surprise wine. Choose either all reds, all whites (currently sold out), or a mixed bag. No matter your preference, you're guaranteed a sip of some exceptional California wine with every popped cork.
