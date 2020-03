There’s a certain type of bag — sculptural and lust-worthy in its design, sometimes impractical in its size, and, shall we say, “directional” in its fabrication — that is now commonly associated with an “influential” type of gal. Whether appearing on our Instagram feeds or in front of our faces at various fashion weeks , this functional objet is usually dangling from the arm of an individual whose moodboard-worthy outfits have us hitting the “save” button. Even if we don’t use Instagram as a side hustle or a daily personal style feed, we still love to cap our own outfits off with one of these eye-catching purses, especially when hitting the town come summertime.