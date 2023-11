ICYMI, Nordstrom Rack Is A Goldmine For Under-$25 Gifting

There are many reasons to love the Rack; not many retailers have as extensive an array of designer fashion , beauty, home, and more under one virtual roof — and at scarily great prices, at that. Ahead of the holiday season, our trusty team of elves (aka expert shopping editors) have curated gifts for everyone on your list: The cozy homebody, the aspiring street style star, fitness lover, and more. And did we mention everything on our list is under $25 ? (Not that anyone except for you would know, TBQH.)