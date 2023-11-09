ICYMI, Nordstrom Rack Is A Goldmine For Under-$25 Gifting

Finding the perfect gift while sticking to a budget is stressful — but it doesn’t have to be. That’s where Nordstrom Rack comes in. The site is already known as a hiding-in-plain-sight treasure trove among savvy shoppers, but if you have never purchased from the site before, consider this kismet — because we have 21 under-$25 gifts to peruse for your shopping enjoyment.
There are many reasons to love the Rack; not many retailers have as extensive an array of designer fashion, beauty, home, and more under one virtual roof — and at scarily great prices, at that. Ahead of the holiday season, our trusty team of elves (aka expert shopping editors) have curated gifts for everyone on your list: The cozy homebody, the aspiring street style star, fitness lover, and more. And did we mention everything on our list is under $25? (Not that anyone except for you would know, TBQH.)
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite affordable gifts from brands like Calvin Klein, AllSaints, Vince Camuto, and more.
Best Nordstrom Rack Fashion Gifts
From cozy sweaters to statement sunnies, these fashion-forward gifts are sure to delight any giftee. And with brands like T Tahari, BCBG, AllSaints, and more, they're guaranteed to impress the bougiest friend on your list.
Shop Nordstrom Rack Fashion
Best Nordstrom Rack Beauty Gifts
Fact: Beauty products make excellent stocking stuffers. Whether it's a trio of decadent hand creams for you, your mom, and your friend, or a quartet of silk scrunchies, 'tis the season for luxe beauty treasures at a non-luxe price.
Shop Nordstrom Rack Beauty
Best Nordstrom Rack Accessories Gifts
What would outfits be without the accouterments that bring ensembles to the next level? Whether you top your look with an oversized scarf, whimsical pair of earrings, or faux shearling mules, these accessories are guaranteed winners.
Shop Nordstrom Rack Accessories
Best Nordstrom Rack Cozy Gifts
You can never go wrong with a gift that plays to our soft side — think comfortable slippers, vintage-inspired pajama sets, and bras you won't immediately want to take off after getting home. (Paired best with a cozy holiday movie, on the couch with mugs of cocoa.)
Shop Nordstrom Rack Loungewear
Best Nordstrom Rack Activewear Gifts
Because you can never own too many pairs of leggings, right? We love this criss-cross waistband pair, which we can envision with a soft, supportive bralette from Zella (Nordstrom's ever-popular in-house brand of workout clothes). Elsewhere, stylish crop tops from Nike seamlessly go from the studio to the street.
Shop Nordstrom Rack Activewear
Best Nordstrom Rack Men's Gifts
Don't forget the guy(s) on your list — dads, dad figures, husbands, boyfriends, brothers we can't stand but also can't live without. Sure, you could gift him another dress shirt...or you could opt for an elevated hoodie, new signature cologne, or wear-everyday belt in soft, buttery leather.
Shop Nordstrom Rack Men's Gifts
