The 9 Best Dildos For Penetrative Pleasure

When it comes to the best sex toys out there, dildos don't get their fair shot. Unlike your favorite oral sex toy or suction vibrator (which are designed for your clitoris), dildos are all about internal stimulation. Compared to their vibrating counterparts, dildos have no motor to aid in stimulation. That lack of "power" gets them a bad rap. You might be thinking — why get a dildo when I could get a G-spot vibrator that does the same job but better? We're here to debunk that awful slander. Dildos have their time and place and are, in fact, an essential part of anyone's sex toy collection. Because buzzier does not always mean better.
Dildos are an excellent tool for reaching internal erogenous zones, but unlike vibrators, they do so with their shape alone. Because of their lack of motor, dildos can also be more creative in the material they're made of. For example, steel and glass dildos are great for temperature play, which can offer sensations that vibrators cannot (even thinking about glass vibrators makes us cringe!). Not to mention that without a motor, dildos will always be silent — something even the best quiet vibrators can't achieve.
This versatility also extends to methods of stimulation. Many dildos can be attached to strap-ons for those looking for lesbian sex toys or pegging assistance, while others have suction cups to be placed on walls or floors for rear-entry stimulation — a sensation that's nearly impossible to replicate with a vibrator. Dildos can also be double-ended, perfect for sharing with your partner or distributing both ends to yourself (hello, double penetration!).
Truly, that's only the tip (pun intended), of what a dildo's capabilities are. Ahead, see the nine best dildos from all our favorite online sex shops, so you can find the perfect one for you, no matter what your penetrative preferences are.
