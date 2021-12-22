Story from Coats

This Sustainable-Affordable Outerwear Brand Is Having A Sitewide Sale

Mercedes Viera
Did someone say super-chic and actually-warm coats, jackets, puffers, and more for less than $200? Believe it! If your closet's been craving more and more outerwear but you're wallet's been crying as you click the check out button, we've got you. Bernardo, the stylishly functional outerwear brand that’s one of our best-kept shopping secrets, is having a 48-hour-only sale in celebration of the solstice. Starting December 21 through December 22, get 15% off sitewide — and that includes already-on-sale styles — with the promo code WINTER15 at checkout. The brand’s coats, puffers, and layerable vests are made from recycled polyester and insulated with batting made from recycled water bottles. They've even partnered with the Responsible Down Standard-certified down supplier DOWNLITE to guarantee that their materials are 100% traceable. So, if you've been searching for a sustainable, practical, chic AND affordable coat as the weather gets more and more chilly, your search is officially over. Shop some of our team’s favorites ahead.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

Sleeping Bag Jacket $200 $143.65

Shop This
Bernardo
Sleeping Bag Jacket
$143.65$200.00
Bernardo
Made for the real chilly weather with recycled fabrics, this puffy-but-not-bulky puffer in this cream color is just what you've been looking for to keep you warm.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Boston Unreal Teddy Trench Coat $250 $106.25

Shop This
Barnardo
Boston Unreal Teddy Trench Coat
$106.25$250.00
Bernardo
Cozy with a flair for the dramatic. Made of hypoallergenic fabric and 100% recycled polyester, you'll never want to take off this plush trench coat.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Unreal Teddy Fur Peacoat $159 $135.15

Shop This
Bernardo
Unreal Teddy Fur Peacoat
$135.15$159.00
Barnardo
When's the last time you thought about adding a white peacoat to your winter closet? We're obsessed with this chic, swingin’ style.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Short Notch Wool Coat $129 $84.15

Shop This
Bernardo
Short Notch Wool Coat
$84.15$129.00
Barnardo
Classy and chic, this hip-length wool coat is the perfect cherry-on-top of any late-night outfit — especially in this beautiful deep green colorway.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Teddy Puffer Jacket $185 $101.15

Shop This
Bernardo
Teddy Puffer Jacket
$101.15$185.00
Bernardo
Softness meets insulated warmth in this faux teddy fur sleeved puffer.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Latitude Flare Double Up Puffer $259 $169.15

Shop This
Bernardo
Latitude Flare Double Up Puffer
$169.15$259.00
Bernardo
All of the warmth without all the bulk, this puffer is insulated with Ecoplume (made from 100% recycled plastic bottles) and boasts a flattering-on-everyone flared silhouette.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Unreal Shaggy Fur Double Up Coat $199 $135.15

Shop This
Bernardo
Unreal Shaggy Fur Double Up Coat
$135.15$199.00
Bernardo
This shaggy coat isn't all looks. It will transform your outfit — whether casual or dressy — into an extremely cozy one.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Crisscross Medium Short Puffer $200 $84.15

Shop This
Bernardo
Crisscross Medium Short Puffer
$84.15$200.00
Bernardo
With a lining and shell made of 100% recycled glossy nylon and insulation composed of 100% recycled plastic bottles, this packable puffer with the unique faux-fur teddy collar will add a hint of stylish green to your outfit in more ways than one.
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement