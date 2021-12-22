This Sustainable-Affordable Outerwear Brand Is Having A Sitewide Sale

Did someone say super-chic and actually-warm coats, jackets, puffers, and more for less than $200? Believe it! If your closet's been craving more and more outerwear but you're wallet's been crying as you click the check out button, we've got you. Bernardo, the stylishly functional outerwear brand that’s one of our best-kept shopping secrets, is having a 48-hour-only sale in celebration of the solstice. Starting December 21 through December 22, get 15% off sitewide — and that includes already-on-sale styles — with the promo code WINTER15 at checkout. The brand’s coats, puffers, and layerable vests are made from recycled polyester and insulated with batting made from recycled water bottles. They've even partnered with the Responsible Down Standard-certified down supplier DOWNLITE to guarantee that their materials are 100% traceable. So, if you've been searching for a sustainable, practical, chic AND affordable coat as the weather gets more and more chilly, your search is officially over. Shop some of our team’s favorites ahead.
Advertisement
Made for the real chilly weather with recycled fabrics, this puffy-but-not-bulky puffer in this cream color is just what you've been looking for to keep you warm.
Cozy with a flair for the dramatic. Made of hypoallergenic fabric and 100% recycled polyester, you'll never want to take off this plush trench coat.
When's the last time you thought about adding a white peacoat to your winter closet? We're obsessed with this chic, swingin’ style.
Classy and chic, this hip-length wool coat is the perfect cherry-on-top of any late-night outfit — especially in this beautiful deep green colorway.
Softness meets insulated warmth in this faux teddy fur sleeved puffer.
All of the warmth without all the bulk, this puffer is insulated with Ecoplume (made from 100% recycled plastic bottles) and boasts a flattering-on-everyone flared silhouette.
This shaggy coat isn't all looks. It will transform your outfit — whether casual or dressy — into an extremely cozy one.
With a lining and shell made of 100% recycled glossy nylon and insulation composed of 100% recycled plastic bottles, this packable puffer with the unique faux-fur teddy collar will add a hint of stylish green to your outfit in more ways than one.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.