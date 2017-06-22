Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Zuzu Snyder
Sex
Think The Female Orgasm Is Elusive? Let These 6 Women Explain
Rebecca Adams
Jun 22, 2017
Beauty
3 Ways To Werk Liquid Lipstick
Hayley Mason
Jun 15, 2017
Beauty
How To Get The Perfect Highlight Every Time
Hayley Mason
Jun 2, 2017
Home
3 Stain Nightmares You’ll Be So Glad Didn’t Happen To You
Rest assured: Stains are not always your fault. Sure, you experience a clumsy moment from time to time, but you also can’t control the actions of
by
Gina Marinelli
Home
These Real-Life Stain Confessions Prove We’ve
All
Been T...
No matter how diligent you are about forgoing spaghetti while wearing a plain white tee or checking your seat before plopping down in white jeans,
by
Katie O'Donnell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted