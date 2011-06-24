Skip navigation!
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
L.A. Hot Sale: Scout Goes Viral And Offers Us A Sweet Discount
Yolanda Evans
Jun 24, 2011
Street Style
Cine-Short Screenings Bring The Fashion-Forward Film Set To The Standard
Yolanda Evans
Jun 15, 2011
Los Angeles
L.A. Hot Sale: Madison's Summer Sale Extravaganza
Yolanda Evans
Jun 14, 2011
Los Angeles
L.A. Hot Sale: Blowout Bonanza at Milk
With summer festival season upon us, you’ll no doubt want to freshen up your wardrobe with some rocking new pieces, at deeply discounted prices. So,
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Ryan McGinness Brings Live Nudes To The Standard Hollywood
Over the weekend, art-lovers flocked to the Standard Hollywood for Ryan McGinness’ Live Drawing Salon Party, where he revealed new work during a cool
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
L.A.’s Fashion Stars Come Out For Annenberg's New Beauty Culture ...
Last night, some of L.A.’s most beautiful came out to get a chic-peek at Beauty Culture, the newest photography show on display at the Annenberg Space
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
L.A. Hot Sale: Jenni Kayne Sample Sale
Summer is just around the corner, and we have no doubt your wardrobe might need a little warm-weather update. So, on May 21, hit up the Jenni Kanye sample
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Odd Couple: Wally's Serves Up In-N-Out Paired WIth Wine
You know you love the mix of high and low, so it’s not shocking that you’ve always wondered about pairing a fast food burger with a good glass of
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Pop Over To TenOverSix for StyleLikeU’s Rad Book Release Party
Uber-cool site, StyleLikeU, is releasing a book all about personal style, and their friends over at TenOverSix are toasting their new tome. So head on
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Celebrate Spring With Jade Lai, Victoria Bartlett, and Tiffany Tu...
Put aside all those silly superstition and join Jade Lai, Victoria Bartlett, and Tiffany Tuttle at Creatures of Comfort in L.A. this Friday 13th for a
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
L.A. Hot Sale: Get Your Fashion & Fudge Fix at Only Hearts This S...
Chocolate and shopping will go hand-in-hand on May 14 when Only Hearts teams up with and Snackwell’s for the first ever Fashion & Fudge Fix. This swanky
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Shop The Divorcée Sale At The Mondrian Hotel
They may have washed that man out of their hair, but they still have a few pieces that remind them of their exes. So, to help these lovely ladies gain
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Kelly Cutrone Appears At L.A. Barnes And Noble For Book Signing
Everyone’s favorite fashion public relations guru and reality star Kelly Cutrone is appearing at Barnes & Noble at the Grove next Monday to promote her
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Get The Royal Treatment At Royal/T with JustJen This Mother’s Day
Ah, your mother. She gave you life, so the least you can do is treat her to a day of pampering she so deserves. So, this Mother's Day, treat her like
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
L.A. Hot Sale: Michelle Siwy Stops By Kitson
Let’s face it, ladies, when it comes to finding the right pair of jeans, we can use all the help that comes our way. So, you might want to get your butt
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
L.A. Hot Sale: Showroom Seven Sample Sale
After recovering from the Royal festivities this weekend, make a beeline to Downtown L.A. for Showroom Seven sample sale. Browse through discounted
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Pop-Up Party: Shop Vintage In Venice This Weekend
If you’re in the mood to party and shop for some cool vintage, then you might want stop by Pop-Up Shop Vintage Party at Euphoria Salon in Venice this
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Hot L.A. Sale: eM Productions Sample Sale
Want to help out the victims of Japan and get some killer new frocks for summer at the same time? Then a trip to the eM production sample sale at the
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Rebecca Minkoff Opens Permanent Pop-Up Store At Confederacy
When we first heard that Confederacy was getting rid of its womenswear section, we were quite bummed. Now, we have something to be excited about as it was
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Closet Visit Movie Debut In Downtown L.A. To A Stylish Crowd
Closet Visit No.1, Stella, premiered last night at the Standard Downtown L.A. to a crowd of fashionable tastemakers. Based on L.A. artist and photographer
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Alex Maine Flagship Store Opens On Sunset Boulevard
Shopping has just gotten a little bit more relaxing for men around town with the opening of the Alex Maine flagship store on Sunset Boulevard. Founded
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Reality HELL: The Grossest Reality Stars In America Are Now Back ...
Looks like former reality stars Heidi Montag (The Hills), Jake Pavelka (The Bachelor), and Danielle Staub (Real Housewives of New Jersey) are trying to
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
What Would Sly Wear? Stallone Gets His Own Clothing Line
Hey Adrian, it seems that actor hero Sylvester Stallone is about to become a fashion designer. Yes, you read that right. Sly Stallone is planning on
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
Would You Wear A Shirt With A Porn Star On It?
Blood is the New Black (BITNB) is getting a little X-rated with their new collaboration with Los Angeles-based adult film star and director Kimberly Kane.
by
Yolanda Evans
Los Angeles
L.A. Helps Tsunami Victims With Two Outstanding Events Today
In light of the recent tragedy in Japan, the American Red Cross Japan Tsunami Fund is holding two fundraisers today to help out those affected by these
by
Yolanda Evans
Entertainment
Free Concert! Mondrian Sessions Features Gonzales And Two Secret ...
Grammy-nominated Gonzales is up next to perform at the Skybar for the upcoming Mondrian Sessions this Saturday night. And from what we've been hearing,
by
Yolanda Evans
