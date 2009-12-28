Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Taylor McNeill
Styling Tips
New Year's Outfit Inspiration from Four Iconic Style Stars
Christene Barberich
Dec 28, 2009
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Learn How To Layer It Up Right From This Milanese Beauty
Christene Barberich
Dec 21, 2009
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: A Bundled-Up Black Ensemble That's One For the Books
Connie Wang
Dec 17, 2009
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: A Fair Isle Topper For a Wintry Look That Works
A fair isle sweater may be a ski chalet staple, but with a few key styling tricks picked up from Ladina from Milan, you can avoid looking like a snow
by
Connie Wang
New York
Get Jet-Set Ready With Steven Alan and the Perfect Travel Bag
Enlarge image on right. Picking the perfect outfit for a flight is like getting dressed for a blind date. A great piece of luggage, like a fabulous
by
Taylor McNeill
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Push Up Your Sleeves For a Cool Weekend Look
Weekend dressing is bound by comfort and versatility; The outfit you wear to your hungover brunch is oftentimes what you'll be wearing to get cocktails
by
Connie Wang
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Leather and Chiffon to Celebrate a Second Wav...
Here in New York, the weather is as fleeting and fickle as the fashion. In fall, it can go from warm and sunny to cold and soggy overnight. Best to be
by
Taylor McNeill
Politics
The Best New Online Shopping Sites That Make the Thrill of the Hu...
Not that we think actual, physical shopping is obsolete or anything, but the latest cool, new crop of online retailers have us feeling less and less
by
Taylor McNeill
Politics
An Education
Teaches Us a Lesson in Posh, Brit Dressing
When we saw An Education starring Carey Mulligan, we weren't expecting to get lesson in fashion. Based on a novel by Lynn Barber, the film takes place
by
Taylor McNeill
Styling Tips
Six Perfect Outfits To Shake Up Your Fall Dressing
Whether you hail from the nooks of the West Village or the boroughs of Copenhagen, stylish girls everywhere know the secret to pulling off perfect outfits
by
Taylor McNeill
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Get Ship-Shape-Chic With a Striped Boat Shirt
The simple striped, jersey shirt has been around for as long as the Little Black Dress since Coco Chanel stole the look from a working-man uniform and
by
Taylor McNeill
Fashion
Jeffrey Monteiro Has Frocks So Comfy You'll Think You're Wearing PJs
For centuries, women have twisted and pulled their bodies in the name of fashion. From the rib-crushing, laced corsets of French antiquity to the
by
Taylor McNeill
Shopping
Five Perfect Outfits Prove Any Man Can Get Everyday Style Just Right
Yes, even though we like to cater to the ladies, we still get numerous passionate pleas from well-heeled guys in hot pursuit of easy staples. For guys
by
Taylor McNeill
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Two Takes On the Cheeky Red Blazer
Just as we were beginning to get bored of the boyfriend blazer, we came across these photos of Natalie and Renée sporting theirs in bright red. Whether
by
Taylor McNeill
Shopping
Perfect Outfit: Androgyny
Without
a Blazer (Finally!)
When it comes to fashion, androgyny is always en vogue, but now that your middle-school-aged niece has even begun sporting the blazer + oxfords combo, it
by
Taylor McNeill
Shopping
From Turquoise Leather to Classic Canvas, Our 20 Top Fall Shoe Pi...
Immortalized by Bob Dylan in his song "Boots of Spanish Leather," a good pair of shoes are a guy's best friend. But often spotting your footwear comrade
by
Taylor McNeill
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Kristiina's Get-Up Puts Us In a Purple Haze
In some cases, matching your hair to your clothes can sometimes look a little staid, but when your locks resemble a tropical sunset, it's more than ok to
by
Taylor McNeill
Shopping
The Perfect Outfit: This Blonde Knows How to Make Pale Shades Pop
We've still got a few sunny days left, which means there's still time to wear your summer-light colors. And this girl gets the in-between season look
by
Taylor McNeill
Shopping
From Staple to Statement, We've Got 50 Fab Fall Finds Under $100
Remember that old Greed Is Good speech? Well, there's nothing quite like a new season and lots of new fall goodies to put a lady into impulse shopping
by
Christene Barberich
Shopping
Get a Fix for Flash With Our Latest Batch of Big-Time Rhinestone ...
No matter how simple your wardrobe tastes, every lady loves a little razzle-dazzle, present company included. As a result, our hunt for vintage rhinestone
by
Christene Barberich
Shopping
The Perfect Outfit: Swipe Taylor Tomasi's Naughty-Nice Look Of th...
It seems in fashion, if it feels wrong, it's probably right. So proven by the flame-haired Taylor Tomasi who beautifully proves here you can toughen up an
by
Taylor McNeill
Shopping
The Perfect Outfit: The Sartorialist's Assistant Sure Knows How T...
When we were in high school, the start of September meant some new books, a new bag, and a bittersweet goodbye to summer. Right now, the mere mention of
by
Taylor McNeill
Events
Up Close & Personal, Thom Browne Brings His Man-Child Tailoring I...
One of our favorite parts of Fashion Week is discovering what kind of outrageous, fantastical ideas Thom Browne has up his sleeve. While he usually favors
by
Christene Barberich
Events
Karen Walker Takes Us on a '60s Seaside Escape...And We Love It!
Sometimes fashion gets written off for being too superficial, but that's only when you overlook the whole story. This sentiment is of particular note to
by
Kelley Hoffman
Shopping
The Perfect Outfit: Take A Fashion Cue From This Bohemian Babe Sp...
We spotted this style star at Rachel Comey's rooftop presentation and fell head-over-heels at how fresh and easy her Western and Bohemian duds felt. To
by
Taylor McNeill
Events
Steven Alan Celebrates 15 Years With a Boozy Beautiful People Bash
Even though Steven Alan (the guy, not the store) doesn't look a day over 12, the legendary downtown proprietor toasted 15 years of retail bliss last night
by
Taylor McNeill
Politics
From Brandi to Britney, 11 Bras That Made Titillating History
From our first training bra to the fancy La Perlas we charged up last week, bras are at once a girl's best friend and her worst enemy. Empowering and sexy
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
The Perfect Outfit: This Mod-Meets-Diva Ensemble is Absolutely Gr...
It's hard to imagine J. Lo dressing like Edie Sedgwick, but this New York native does the mod-meets-diva thing and manages to pull it off—did we mention
by
Taylor McNeill
Politics
Throw the Boys Some Love: A New Book Celebrates the History of Am...
The history of menswear isn't just a long line of suits in different cuts. For our edification, the CFDA and Assouline have joined forces for a new book,
by
Taylor McNeill
Fashion
Ditch Your Boyfriend's Clothes and Opt For Richard Chai's New Aff...
The best part about having a boyfriend with style is getting to share his clothes. There's nothing more chic than wearing your man's shirt all belted up,
by
Taylor McNeill
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted