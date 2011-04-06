Skip navigation!
Taylor Combs
Fashion
Renaissance Woman: Plus-Size Model, Blogger, And Student Mandy Fierens
Taylor Combs
Apr 6, 2011
Shopping
Cozy Up To Cardigan's Holiday Collection, And Win A Cardigan For Yourself!
Taylor Combs
Sep 23, 2010
Politics
It Happened This Week
Taylor Combs
Aug 6, 2010
Shopping
10 Cool Etsy Fashion Finds
Etsy may be a haven for cutesy crafts, but we always find more than a few cool sellers with products that could rival anything in our favorite N.Y.
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 06 2010
Cynthia Rowley's toolkit just made home improvement projects so much more chic. (Nylon) Tommy Hilfiger's son got busted for pot. Not that exciting.
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
Vogue Italia Runs A Controversial Oil Spill-Inspired Editorial
There's no denying that these images from the oil spill editorial in Vogue Italia 's August 2010 issue are beautiful. The 24 pages of Kristen McMenamy,
by
Taylor Combs
Shopping
Calourette's Woodland Creature Jewelry Makes Spiders Look Nearly ...
If fall conjures up images of traipsing through the woods, crunching dry leaves under your boots, and cooing at curious squirrels, then Calourette's
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 03 2010
Kate Moss is British Vogue's favorite cover girl—this year will be her sixth September issue cover in the last decade. (The Cut) New tool lets you
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
L.A.'s Corey Lynn Calter Designs Exclusive Dress for Target
We loved the lush colors in her Holiday collection and now everyone can snatch up one of Corey Lynn Calter's designs on Target's website. The 100 percent
by
Taylor Combs
Fashion
United Bamboo's Delightful Resort 2011 Lookbook, Plus Win A James...
If Simon Doonan were a prep-school princess, we suspect that he'd be dressing in head-to-toe United Bamboo. Full of patterned goodness, the United Bamboo
by
Taylor Combs
New York
Weekend Warrior: Our Kick-Ass Cheat-Sheet
The Lost Circus—If a dress-code described as Tim Burton, Mad Max, dark cabaret, and steampunk Victorian piques your interest, then you'll love this
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
It Happened This Week
1. Bloggers really can initiate change. Rodarte will now donate all profits from the "offensive" Rodarte collection. (The Cut) 2. Michael Cera, Jason
by
Taylor Combs
New York
5 Things You Need To Know This AM — Jul 30 2010
Barney's debuts a line of t-shirts with Iggy Pop's face on them, though judging by that photo we're not sure we would want to wear his mug. (Elle) Break
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
6 Things You Need To Know This AM — Jul 30 2010
Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler can't afford to buy their clothes either. That makes us feel a little better. (Racked) Mad Men
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
Target Money Helps Support An Anti-Gay Marriage Candidate
Target, the Minnesotan mega-chain that brings designer style to the masses through its collaborations (including one announced this morning with William
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
Twitter Troll: Coco's Fan, NY's Fuel, And Who Really Wears Deep V...
Oh_So_Coco: "Introducing: My biggest fan!!! - http://tweetphoto.com/35073776" Let's just hope it doesn't show its appreciation of your work by using it as
by
Taylor Combs
Shopping
Fall Fashion For Plus-Size Ladies
Parsing the trends for each season is always a workout. After all, what looks good on the runway oftentimes looks like ca-ca on us plebeians. We do our
by
Taylor Combs
Los Angeles
First Pics: Rodarte's Gorgeous Black Swan Costumes
By the time the calendar flips over to September the fashion world is in a frenzy gearing up for the marathon of events associated with Fashion Week.
by
Taylor Combs
Fashion
New Pieces From We Are Handsome Swimsuits, Plus An Exclusive Video!
It's the season of itty-bitty bare-it-all bikinis, and while we commend those gals who flaunt their beach-ready bods with pride, we're always happy to
by
Brittany Ouyang
Politics
Best Of The Week: Our Top 10 Stories — Jul 23 2010
1. Music Festival Street Style From NYC—We know it's steamy out so steal some style tips from these ladies who have it down. 2. Fall Hair Trend: It's A
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
First Look! Dolce Vita For Target Collaboration
Literal gasps were heard in the office when we first peeped these sweet Dolce Vita for Target studded oxfords and boots. The amazing things coming out of
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
Our Top Cali-Cool Makeup Finds Under $11!
There's not much we like more than a cheap thrill. And when it comes to beauty products, it's twice as nice to not have to pay a pretty penny to look
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
5 Things You Need To Know This AM — Jul 23 2010
Victoria's Secret runway model Miranda Kerr makes the leap to high fashion nailing Jil Sander's and Prada's fall campaigns, and the current cover of
by
Taylor Combs
New York
Power Outage Prompts New Lanvin Store To Offer Candlelit Shopping
Racked reports that despite an electricity issue that left the new Lanvin store on Madison Avenue without lighting or air-conditioning, frantic Lanvin
by
Taylor Combs
New York
DIY Your Own Eyeshadows This Sunday In Brooklyn
Quick! Are you in dire need of some cool new shades of eyeshadow to carry you through the fall? There are 18 spots left in an awesome class this weekend
by
Taylor Combs
Fashion
Peep Alexander Wang Resort 2011's Mom-Inspired Accessories
We thought Alexander Wang's resort 2011 accessories collection was inspired by suburban moms, but upon closer examination, his accessories are much more
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
Twitter Troll: Mullets For Teens, Cakes On Monday, And Terry The ...
openingceremony: "Furry Terry! http://fb.me/BPB9wj5T" One pervy Terry fetish at a time, please. evachen212: "I just got a PR pitch about the "modern day
by
Taylor Combs
Politics
CFDA Nominees Design With Swarovski
The glint in our eyes isn't just from the shopper's high we're constantly experiencing, it's a sparkling reflection of the CFDA Swarovski Award
by
Taylor Combs
New York
We'll Be Skipping Lunch To Go To Proenza Schouler's Hot Sale
We know it's mid-July, but that doesn't mean we're not willing to clear out some space in our closets for some extra warm-weather outfits—especially not
by
Taylor Combs
Los Angeles
Revolve X JUMP Team Up For A Good Cause And Rad Launch Party
Shopping, noshing and supporting an amazing cause? Three of our favorite things. Retailer Revolve Clothing has partnered with JUMP, a footwear brand
by
Taylor Combs
