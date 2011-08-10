Skip navigation!
Suzanna Slavin
Fashion
Bling Bonanza! Iosselliani Is The Jewelry Ringleader For Fall
Suzanna Slavin
Aug 10, 2011
Styling Tips
6 Sale Finds That Make The Switch To Fall
Connie Wang
Aug 4, 2011
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 02 2011
Suzanna Slavin
Aug 2, 2011
Los Angeles
Lanvin's Lavish, Low-Key New Boutique In Malibu
Nothing gets a girl more excited than a brand-new store opening, especially when it's a top label like Lanvin. Well, SoCal gals will now be able to get
by
Suzanna Slavin
Los Angeles
Dita Von Teese Launches Sexy New Scent
Burlesque babe Dita Von Teese is entering the fragrance market by creating her own perfume, simply called "Eau de Dita." Don't assume that this will be
by
Suzanna Slavin
Fashion
The Shoe Must Go On! ASOS Fall '11 Collection
Whether heading back to school, or handling the daily work grind, putting your fall look together is an exciting (sometimes daunting) task. Like a sturdy
by
Suzanna Slavin
Styling Tips
5 Style Tips For Wearing Flares The Right Way
The runway shows at spring Fashion Week provided plenty of support that '70s styles are continuing to make a huge comeback, and wide-legged denim (more
by
Suzanna Slavin
Fashion
Playful Frocks and Polka Dots in Thread Social's Resort '11 Colle...
Is it really almost August? Unfortunately (kidding, sorta), it's not too early to think about Labor Day outfits. But thankfully, Thread Social's resort
by
Suzanna Slavin
Nails
Snag Some Magnificent Eco-Friendly Manicures From Megan Miller Na...
Hands down, the new Megan Miller Collection of eco-friendly nail-polishes is one to grab. The inspired mix of shades—from soft neutrals to brilliant
by
Suzanna Slavin
New York
3 Restaurants, 3 Outfits: Your Gourmet Game-Plan!
All week long, we've been skipping the Pad Thai and hitting speed-dial on the daily for Energy Kitchen or Just Salad. Dinner? Uh, we've been heading
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
Foodie Love: This NYC Hotel Is Offering Couples The Cutest Picnic...
Whether you're an out-of-town couple visiting the Big Apple or a local who wants a romantic, close-to-home getaway, let us suggest a hotel that fits the
by
Suzanna Slavin
New York
5 Things To Know This Am — Jul 27 2011
Solange Knowles has caught on to our "Buns To Beat The Heat" trend! (Stylelist) This A-List season premier recap by two gay guys has us ROFL. (Gawker)
by
Suzanna Slavin
Shopping
Color Club's Newest Blues Polish Up A Good Cause For Super Saturday
If you know anything about the Hamptons, you know about Super Saturday. The out-east shopping event of the season, Super Saturday 14 is all about the
by
Suzanna Slavin
New York
Celebrate Vice's Scratch-And-Sniff Photo Issue Tonight With Sips ...
Vice Magazine is celebrating their 10th annual photo issue tonight, with a little special twist. The cover features a scratch-and-sniff photo of naked
by
Suzanna Slavin
Politics
Get Your Own Mini-Figurines As Seen In Jeannie Lee's Satine Boutique
After posting our story on Satine Boutique owner, Jeannie Lee's stunning SoCal pad, we received a ton of comments questioning where those adorable
by
Suzanna Slavin
Los Angeles
eM Productions' L.A. Beach Summer Sample Sale Is Gonna Be Sizzlin'
Take a break from the sun and sand and head over to eM Productions Beach Summer Sample Sale! Get smokin' deals up to 75% off on brands like Seneca Rising,
by
Suzanna Slavin
New York
5 Things To Know This Am — Jul 20 2011
Bride-envy! Dylan Lauren's custom-made wedding dress is "better" than anything her father ever made before. (Daily Mail UK) Watch out New Yorkers, there
by
Suzanna Slavin
Politics
We're Sooooo Eyeing Benefit's Artsy, New Eye-Makeup Kits
Benefit has always been admired for their creative packaging and witty product names. But the brand really upped the ante with their two new eye palettes,
by
Betsey McLain
Los Angeles
Eye-Candy: Oliver Peoples Summer Sale Is Just Around The Corner
Beating the heat in sticky summer weather isn’t always easy, but a swell pair of sunglasses usually does the trick. Angelenos are in luck, because
by
Suzanna Slavin
Celebrity Style
Getting The Royal Treatment for Your Skin Isn't Cheap
Just because you're a celebrity—or even royalty—doesn't mean you don't need some assistance with your beauty regime. And when it comes to beauty, Kate
by
Suzanna Slavin
New York
5 Things To Know This Am — Jul 19 2011
Attention all PR majors! Factory PR is looking for a new intern to add to their terrific team from August to December. Get on updating those resumes!
by
Suzanna Slavin
Entertainment
Gettin’ Wiggy With It…Paper-Cut-Project Designs For Kate Spade
We all cut out snowflakes and paper chain people in grade school, but the work of these two crafty artists are hardly elementary. Previously featured
by
Suzanna Slavin
New York
You're Invited: The Hamptons' Coolest Pop-Up Shop's Opening Weeke...
Looking for unique artist-designed objects, like tire swings, tablecloths, boom boxes, and beyond? Well, you’re in luck because Refinery29 is teaming
by
Kristian Laliberte
Hair
'60s Style Is Such A Tease: Big Hair Is Back
Who would have thought that some of those high-and-mighty retro looks would actually start to look cool to this generation? Well, if the fall runways
by
Suzanna Slavin
Styling Tips
Update Your Wardrobe With New Preppy Staples
"Prepdom", as it's been labeled by author Lisa Birnbach in The Official Preppy Handbook, isn’t just a closet full of ribbon belts, ballet flats,
by
Suzanna Slavin
Fashion
Shake It Up Little Rooms' New '50s-Inspired Jewelry Collection
All the Peggy Sues and Earth Angels out there can transport themselves back to the '50s with Little Rooms' new jewelry collection called "Backseat Bingo."
by
Suzanna Slavin
Styling Tips
We Try To Fashion-ify The Teva
The legion of ugly shoes are small but notorious—the predecessor to the Crocs, Vibram Five Fingers, and Uggs are a good-intentioned velcro sandal called
by
Connie Wang
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 12 2011
If you haven't noticed, there are larger-than-life sculptures attacking our city, along with graffiti-inspired paintings and murals. (The Huffington
by
Suzanna Slavin
Politics
A Jewelry Idea For You and Your Pet That’s Right On The Nose!
Jewelry designers are always working to create new and interesting pieces, but Uncommon Goods almost literally put their noses to the grindstone with
by
Suzanna Slavin
Beauty
Amazing Nail Art! The 5 Best Spots To Score Fun Fingertips
Quietly, organically, girls all over the world started talking with their hands. Not sign language—but Lady Gaga, Katy Perry-inspired nail art. From
by
Leila Brillson
