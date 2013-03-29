Skip navigation!
Stephanie Davila
Entertaining
The Raddest RSVPs: 5 Wedding Stationers That Are Blowing Us Away
Stephanie Davila
Mar 29, 2013
Tech
10 #Wedding Pics We’re Loving On Instagram
Stephanie Davila
Mar 25, 2013
Food & Drinks
What’s For Dinner? Top Chefs Are Revamping The Wedding Menu
Stephanie Davila
Mar 19, 2013
Entertaining
5 Fresh Wedding Trends To Spice Up The Big Day
UDPATE: This story was originally published on March 5. Champagne, diamonds, Céline — some things never go out of style. But when it comes to wedding
by
Stephanie Davila
Shopping
Ooh, La La! Embellish Your (And His) Wedding-Day Wardrobe
Like a good partner, the perfect bridal accessories are hard to find. There’s the tried-and-true pearl strand or diamond studs, but sometimes, that just
by
Stephanie Davila
Tech
The New Wedding Apps Every Bride (And Groom) Will Love
Planning a wedding is never easy — and it’s really hard to fully understand that until it’s you in the driver’s seat. Between finding the perfect
by
Stephanie Davila
Makeup
Looking For Bridal-Beauty Inspiration? Steal From The Oscars
At least 40 million fashion lovers, beauty junkies, and — oh yeah — cinephiles, tuned in last Sunday to see what stars would wear for Hollywood’s
by
Stephanie Davila
New York
Meet The Fairy Godmother Of Hipster Weddings
In the land of sample sales and online shopping, buying the perfect wedding dress (or something that closely resembles one) is easier than ever. The
by
Stephanie Davila
Tech
The Coolest Save-The-Dates Come Straight From Your iPhone
If a picture is worth a thousand words, how much is a personalized postcard worth? Double? That seems to be the mind-set of today’s couples, who are
by
Stephanie Davila
Makeup
Winter Wedding Makeup To Make You Look Glowing, Not Frozen
Baby, it’s cold outside — but that shouldn't stop you from looking smokin’ hot on your wedding day. While outdoor ceremonies are pretty much out
by
Stephanie Davila
Skin Care
20 Top-Secret Beauty Products To Try Now
We like to think we’re pretty knowledgeable (read: obsessive) when it comes to beauty products, but every now and then, we stumble across a get-gorgeous
by
Stephanie Davila
Events
5 Unexpected Wedding-Worthy Nail Colors
Sorry pricey handbags and sexy stilettos — it seems like the real must-have accessory for brides these days are fabulous fingernails. Until recently,
by
Stephanie Davila
New York
Summer Lovin' On Vacay: What To Pack For A Tropical Honeymoon
After the whirlwind of Champagne clinking and electric sliding, you’re going to need to recharge those batteries while basking in the glory of your
by
Stephanie Davila
Hair
Chop It Off: Serious Summer Hair Inspiration
Okay maybe not chop it all off. But, there's no time like a sticky, sweaty summer to lighten up your lock load with a fresh new cut. The red carpet has
by
Stephanie Davila
Events
The Ultimate Cheat Sheet To Summer-Wedding Dressing
Unless you're a stylist or a debutante, the chances that you have oodles of pretty semi-formal dresses just hanging around your closet are slim to none.
by
Stephanie Davila
Events
R29 Exclusive! First Look at BHLDN's Super-Flirty Fall Collection
The queens of boho-chic wedding style are at it again! BHLDN, the wedded cousin of Anthropologie, unveiled their fall collection to editors today and
by
Stephanie Davila
Designers
Isaac Mizrahi Goes Back To His Roots — With Gingham Wedding Gowns
Designer Isaac Mizrahi has his nose in a lot of honey pots these days. The host of The Fashion Show recently announced an exclusive 18-piece collection
by
Stephanie Davila
Makeup
Badass Beauty Tips From The Babes Of SXSW
Ever wonder how female musicians manage to look totally kick-ass even after months on the road and very little time to get ready? Yeah, us too. So, we
by
Stephanie Davila
