Sarah E. Lewis
Events
Cooking Up An Eco-Chic Revolution at Alabama Chanin
Sarah E. Lewis
Feb 24, 2009
Events
Leifsdottir's Vanity Fair—Over the Top Cardigans Du Jour
Sarah E. Lewis
Feb 20, 2009
Events
Shelly Steffee Rides High With Her Latest Equine-Inspired Collection
Sarah E. Lewis
Feb 18, 2009
Events
A Détacher Gives Us Business Up Front and A Party In the Back
A Détacher, "to be detached," seems unapproachable at first glance, but Mona Kowalska's fall/winter delivery for the very simple-chic NoLIta-based
by
Sarah E. Lewis
Events
Tomgirls Get More Good Looks with Generra's Fall/Winter Foray
A contemporary staple for tomboys and tomgirls alike, Generra didnt let us down with their fall/winter '09 collection. Gray is always in style, even when
by
Sarah E. Lewis
Politics
VPL's "Exquisite Corpse" Collection Reveals Plenty of Life
We felt right at home at VPL, Victoria Bartlett's line of outer-lingerie ("visible panty lines"), among desaturated tones of lounge wear and separates
by
Sarah E. Lewis
Events
Vena Cava's "Crystalarium" Has Us Coveting Moon Rocks
The duo Sophie Buhai and Lisa Mayock of Vena Cava once again beckoned a sea of clever girls, this time skirting a triangle of towering models, as 30,000
by
Sarah E. Lewis
Events
United Bamboo: The Class of 2020
Words like cleric, tweed, and nubuck lead the charge at United Bamboo's Fall 2008 collection, but what stood out was a Rita Ackermann print dress, with
by
Sarah E. Lewis
Events
It's Pinatas and Birthday Cakes To Celebrate Slow & Steady Wins t...
2009 Cooper Hewitt fashion award nominee Mary Ping once again makes our heads tilt with her fall 2009 presentation for her line Slow & Steady Wins the
by
Sarah E. Lewis
Events
More Lady-Like Licks From Abigail Lorick's Latest
Designer Abigail Lorick's fall 2009 collection proved good manners can still be exceedingly cool. Donning clever hairpieces consisting of simple squares
by
Sarah E. Lewis
Events
Sex, Luxe, and Adventure Drive Geren Ford's Latest Line
Flirty-tomboy veteran Geren Lockhart, with pal stylist Amy Hall, summed up their sartorial shift this season for the designer's line, Geren Ford, with a
by
Sarah E. Lewis
