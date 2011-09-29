Skip navigation!
Salma Osman
New York
Face Forward: MiN New York's Annual Sample Sale
Salma Osman
Sep 29, 2011
Nails
We're Already Excited For Halloween-Themed Nails
Salma Osman
Sep 27, 2011
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Sep 27 2011
Salma Osman
Sep 27, 2011
Entertainment
Click Your Heels and Cough Up $3 Million For Dorothy's Ruby Slippers
We're guessing that the Wizard of Oz himself may not have enough dough to bid on Dorothy's infamous ruby slippers. This December, the one-and-only red
by
Salma Osman
Trends
Greatest Hits: Top Trends From London
London is known as the rogue city amongst the Big Four Fashion Weeks, and that's why we love it. From up-and-coming designers crushing it on the runway to
by
Connie Wang
Events
What It's Really Like To Be A Street Style Photog
While we all enjoy a good camera-phone photo, we know the real thing is best left to the professionals. And if you want to know what a day in the life of
by
Salma Osman
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Sep 22 2011
Take a sneak peak at Rory Beca's second collection for Forever21: everything under $30 and in stores October 28. (Racked NY) Sad news on the rumor mill:
by
Salma Osman
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Sep 15 2011
Our city is about to get a little bit fitter. Check out the deets on the NYC Bike Share Program. (Gothamist) The circus is not in town, but there is an
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
Dandies Put Fort Greene On The NYC Style Map
If you love street style half as much as we do, zoom in on Fort Greene, home to a new gang of meticulous dressers. For style blogger Ludget Delcy and
by
Salma Osman
Events
Pamela Love Designs An Earring Necklace, And More Things We Love
Real love is hard to find and even harder to give up. But we're not ready to let go of Pamela Love just yet. From her collection for Topshop earlier this
by
Salma Osman
New York
Mulberry's Golden Apple-Covered Bag (And Their New Soho Store)
The problem with Fashion Week is that looking at covetable collection after covetable collection makes us want to immediately stock up on slimline
by
Salma Osman
Events
Would You Ever Buy A $1.2K Clutch?
Still hot on the Fashion Week trail, we spotted a friend carrying a precious little Edie Parker clutch that was worth a cool $1.2K. We think these
by
Salma Osman
Politics
Keep Your Feet Smiling With Opening Ceremony and Happy Socks
So, you've made your plans for Fashion's Night Out: Outfit—check, accessories—check, shoes—check, itinerary—check. But are you prepared for
by
Salma Osman
New York
One Day Only! Fred Flare Hosts Their Crazy Fall Sample Sale
We all know that Brooklyn can bring it, and this Saturday, it's time to descend on Greenpoint for the annual Fred Flare sample sale. Rain or shine, the
by
Salma Osman
Styling Tips
How To Cozy Up To Oversized Sweaters
There's more to an oversized sweater than a night-in with Flashdance and a tub of Ben & Jerry's. In fact, we're willing to bet that the oversized sweater
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Models To Watch: The Next Kates And Naomis
As Heidi Klum reminds us, in the fashion world, one day you're in, and the next day you're out. We've been keeping our eyes peeled on the fashion pages to
by
Salma Osman
New York
Get Nailed At This Rad JF & SON Manicure Party!
Tired of attempting your own at-home nail art (and fudging up your less dominant hand)? Well, here's your chance to get fab nails done at the Abby
by
Salma Osman
New York
RSVP: Julianne Moore Hosts The Hottest Pre-Fashion Week Event
Based on the memorable dance-off we had last year (and we wish we could forget that hangover!), we thought it only fair to keep you in the loop about
by
Salma Osman
Trends
Color-Explosion Socks That Let You Mix And Match
Say hello to these super-cute socks from Sock Lady. Made from recycled cotton, these multi-patterned and mismatched pairs will definitely find a home in
by
Salma Osman
Street Style
Oh My! Street Peeper Shoots Helmut Lang Street-Style And We Likey
Lately, being a blogger means big bucks. Erica Domesek of P.S. I Made This collabed on Sharpies, The Glamourai has a line of Schick razors—you get the
by
Salma Osman
