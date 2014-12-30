Skip navigation!
Ryan Stumpe
Hair
This Bold Style For Curly-Haired Gals Is Easier Than It Looks
Jada Wong
Dec 30, 2014
Hair
How To Get Crazy Volume Without The Damage
Jada Wong
Dec 26, 2014
Hair
Meet The Pompadour Frenchie, Your New Favorite Hairstyle
Jada Wong
Dec 24, 2014
Hair
How To Create 3 Different Curls Using A Flat Iron
Here's a secret: Marketers want you to think that hair and beauty products have only one purpose. But, we know that lipstick can double as blush, mascara
by
Jada Wong
Hair
How To Finish A Braid Without An Elastic
It doesn't matter how many precautions we take: When we most desperately need a hair tie, we can't seem to find one of the million we purchase every
by
Jada Wong
Nails
DIY This Easy & Unexpected Mani NOW
If the manis on the spring '15 runways were any indication, nail art is here to stay. And, for good reason. One of the biggest and most innovative trends
by
Jada Wong
Nails
Nail Trend To Try: The Flipped Mani
It's official: We've entered a new era of nail art. For the most part (at least outside of Instagram), gone are the days of the super elaborate mani;
by
Megan McIntyre
Nails
Lazy Girls Rejoice! This Nail-Art Trick Was MADE For You
So, you've mastered the art of the single-shade manicure — basecoat, two coats of color, and a topcoat. Maybe you can even pull off a decent French.
by
Jada Wong
Nails
Nailed It: 3 Ways To Fix Chipped Tips
Chips happen. Even if you apply a topcoat every other day or avoid washing the dishes like the plague, your perfectly painted fingers will inevitably meet
by
Jada Wong
Nails
The Secret To Making Your Mani Last For
Days
We've long replaced our standing manicure appointment for a weekly DIY project at home. It's more convenient, way cheaper, and gives us the opportunity to
by
Jada Wong
Youtube
Come See The Softer Side of Metallics
You probably already have a reliable makeup look — one that you’re essentially in a committed relationship with. But, there's no better time to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Nails
Bye-Bye, Summer Nails: Fall's Coolest Colors Are Here
When it comes to manicures, we're betting you've got a signature polish shade — the go-to hue you revert to when mulling over lacquers at the salon or
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Why This Unexpected Liner Color Is Also The Chicest
Another fall, another berry lipstick, right? Well, not exactly. While the seasonal shade might not be going anywhere (at least in this decade), the ways
by
Gabrielle Korn
Celebrity Style
A Quick Lesson In How To Be A French Girl (Sort Of)
Channeling our inner French girl while sipping cocktails at a party or attending Fashion Week is just a bit entry level, non? Any Francophile will agree
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
This Internet-Preneur Gives Us NYC Like We've Never Seen It Before
Some look to the weekend for a little R&R, but to New Yorkers, that concept simply doesn't exist. With a steady stream of concerts, gallery exhibits, and
by
Alison Ives
