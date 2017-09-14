Skip navigation!
Piera Gelardi
Mothership
Karaoke & A Pet Rock: What Actually Got Me Through My Miscarriage
Piera Gelardi
Sep 14, 2017
Mothership
What It Really Costs To Lose A Pregnancy In America
Piera Gelardi
Jul 28, 2017
Living
10 Secrets For A More Creative Life
Piera Gelardi
Mar 10, 2016
Entertainment News
Alexa Chung Talks About
It
, Bedhead, & Korean Strip Clubs
I think it's humanly impossible not to love Alexa Chung, but I'm biased. The first time our paths crossed in 2009, she valiantly defended me — a
by
Piera Gelardi
Food & Drinks
3 Perfect Salads For A Healthy Spring
Thanks to the recent warmth and sunshine, we've got a glorious case of spring fever. It's all short sleeves and evening walks — and fresh, tender
by
Kelsey Miller
Entertaining
How To Throw A Last-Minute Dinner Party
Busy? Yeah tell us about it. And in an unfortunate Catch 22, our favorite antidote to that problem, dinner with friends and family, is also the cause of
by
Piera Gelardi
Street Style
Oh Snap! Our Step-By-Step Guide To Getting Shot By The Sartorialist
UPDATE: This story was originally published on July 13, 2009, and since then, the rules of street style have changed. And probably most dramatically for
by
Christene Barberich
Food & Drinks
4 Recipes For An Epic, 3-Course, Superfood Meal
A couple months back, we ran a story on superfoods. We don't know about you, but we've been hankering for more ever since. Who knew that folate,
by
Kelsey Miller
Street Style
Festival Fashion 101: Pics From Newport Folk Fest
Remember when music festivals were about seeing live music with your friends, and not about street style, pool parties, or Twitter hashtags? If you
by
Piera Gelardi
Politics
The Highest-Paid Fashion Players Are Making $5 Million+, Few Are ...
Receiving a salary of more than $5 million a year puts you squarely within the 1%. And, in the fashion industry, 67 earners are lucky and industrious
by
Connie Wang
Entertainment
The Best Fashion Instagrams To Follow
In March, we gave you a peek into the favorites in our own Instagram follow lists, from an aviator with a penchant for looking down to one of the world's
by
Connie Wang
Politics
The Top 10 R29-Approved Instagrams To Follow
Since starting the Refinery29 Instagram account a year ago, I have to admit that I've become completely obsessed. It's the first thing I look at on my
by
Piera Gelardi
Street Style
Street Style From Newport Folk Music Festival
Around since 1959, the Newport Folk Festival is one of the oldest music festivals around (Bob Dylan played his first national performance on its stages).
by
Piera Gelardi
Street Style
Our Summer Shoe Stalking Slideshow!
No matter the season, great style really always begins Feet First. A good solid wardrobe is pretty much nothing without a few new pairs of summer shoes.
by
Christene Barberich
Fashion
My Style: Opening Ceremony's Kate Foley
Kate glams up her favorite ripped vintage jeans with a laser-cut T-shirt by Yasmin Kianfar and red Opening Ceremony pumps. When it comes to fail-safe
by
Christene Barberich
Shopping
20 Super-Sweet Mother's Day Gifts
With the official start to May, we feel it's our duty to make sure you're aware that a certain very special holiday is coming up right around the corner.
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Jamie's Deconstructed Sari
Jamie Sand-Goldberger, Commerce & Creative Services What I'm Wearing: "The dress is an Eiffel Tower print from Topshop a few seasons ago. The denim
by
Us
Street Style
Cute Bloggers Descend On The Tribeca Grand!
To inaugurate Refinery29's new Social Ambassadors Circle, the home team gathered more than 20 of the city's coolest style bloggers yesterday morning at
by
Christene Barberich
Street Style
What We're Wearing: Willow's Hippy Market Find From Ibiza
Willow Lindley, Editorial Intern What I'm Wearing: "Vintage Liberty of London Blouse, Zara sweater, my favorite Uniqlo Jeans, Converse hightops,
by
Us
Styling Tips
3 Summer-Ready Outfits To Rock Right Now
Spring has sprung and summer is almost upon us, which means your calendar is sure to be filling up with cocktail parties on the patio, weekend BBQs,
by
Kate Mulling
Street Style
Coachella Fashion! 60+ Rockin’ Style Snaps
Whether you were front-and-center at the main stage, beating the heat in the tents, or sitting pretty poolside at one of the weekend's posh parties, one
by
Kate Mulling
Shopping
23 Pairs Of Stand-Out Summer Shorts
It's official: With the gray and miserable days of March behind us, we can finally put a little leg reveal back on the dress-up menu. Yep, pack up that
by
Christene Barberich
Styling Tips
What To Wear To Summer Festivals
Tickets for this year's Coachella festivities sold out faster than you could say "Jimmy Eat World is still around?" But if you've managed to score
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
The Ultimate Summer Sandal Shopping Guide
Your summer Fridays have been OK'd, your mini vacays upstate are booked... the only thing left is to make sure your summertime wardrobe is on lock, too.
by
Connie Wang
Politics
What Your Street Style Pose Says About You
Trust us—it's not as easy as "Ready, set, smile"—to create the perfect street style photo. You need a killer outfit, a masterful photographer, and an
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
22 Juicy Colored Bags For Spring
We're all for going the straight and narrow with timeless, classic bags. But after a long, cold, and very (Very!) gray winter, we're ready for the kind of
by
Piera Gelardi
Shopping
Herald In Spring With Some Floral Fashion
Florals, for spring? How original—we know, but don't let a mean lady tell you not to bedeck yourself head to toe in posies, peonies, and roses for
by
Connie Wang
New York
An Afternoon With Indie-Rock Goddess Caroline Polachek
In the studio Caroline wears a es.se silver shirt from the '80s, a vintage '90s Talbots plaid skirt, Walmart knee socks, a Lady Grey bone bracelet,
by
Piera Gelardi
Shopping
Coat Check! Our Guide To Spring Outerwear
Bye bye, puffer jackets and wool monstrosities—hello trenches and light, little things! Outerwear is one of our favorite things to buy, but it's extra
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
Gorgeous Snaps! A Smorgasbord Of Street Style
Happy Last Day Of Fashion Week! To celebrate the return of our sanity, we'd like to usher in regular programming with one look back on the best street
by
Connie Wang
