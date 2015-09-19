Skip navigation!
Pandora Sykes
Living
What Happened When My House Cleaner Dumped Me
Pandora Sykes
Sep 19, 2015
Shopping
How I Found The Perfect Pair Of Black Jeans For My Body
Pandora Sykes
Sep 12, 2015
Fashion
Is The Pinafore The New Dungaree?
Pandora Sykes
Jun 17, 2015
Shopping
In Defense Of The Simple Tank Top
Top, jeans, boots. Is an outfit consisting of three pieces of clothing (slipper socks, I’m not counting you) really worthy of editorial? Why, yes! It
by
Pandora Sykes
Shopping
8 Reasons To Be A Frill Seeker This Summer
When it comes to blouses, I have a decidedly monastic-meets-The Railway Children approach. I love a good white, frilled shirt. It's what I happen to
by
Pandora Sykes
Fashion
Instagram Is Way More Persuasive Than You Think
This jacket was bought through an Instagram poll. An inadvertent poll made by me, but a poll nonetheless. A few weeks ago, on a day full of showroom
by
Pandora Sykes
A Field Guide To Denim
The ONLY Skirt You Need For Spring
It should come as no surprise that modern society’s ultimate It girl has created the ultimate It skirt. Like Diane Kruger, the face that launched a
by
Pandora Sykes
Shopping
Ditch The Skinny Jeans: 10 Ways To Dorkify Your Denim
There’s been quite the denim revolution as of late — it’s hard to know whether you should be cropping, lengthening, flaring, hiking up your
by
Pandora Sykes
