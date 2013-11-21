Skip navigation!
Natalie Goel
Food & Drinks
10 Urban Wineries To Visit Now
Natalie Goel
Nov 21, 2013
Food & Drinks
10 Of The Bay's Best Clam Chowders
Natalie Goel
Nov 7, 2013
San Francisco
Where To Stuff Yourself Silly in S.F. — Under $10
Natalie Goel
Jun 2, 2013
Hair
3 Chic Knotted Hair Styles To Try Now
Don’t get us wrong — we’ll always have a soft spot for buns and braids, but ever since sexy, twisted hair infiltrated the fall runways, we’ve been
by
Natalie Goel
Home
Upgrade Your Home Right Now — 12 Decor Pros Tell All
The quest to outfit our pads usually starts off strong — we scan furniture stores for inspiration and dog-ear the shelter mags with gusto. But, then
by
Natalie Goel
Entertaining
3 Unique Floral DIYs — Courtesy Of Two Petal Pros!
These days, it seems like every shopwindow and Pinterest page is flooded with beautiful springtime blooms, so we won't blame you if you’ve been bitten
by
Natalie Goel
Hair
3 DIY Curly Hairstyles Great For All Types Of Ringlets
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 21.] Fess up, curly girls: When you say you want to try something different with your hair, how
by
Natalie Goel
Shopping
20 Cool Tablet Cases That Double As Clutches
Besides our trusty smartphones, our hands-down most portable (and most adored) tech toys are definitely our tablets. So, when it comes to cases, we
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
4 Healthy And Tasty Smoothies To Make Now!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 4.] Truth be told, we're only a few days into 2013 and we're already struggling to stick to all
by
Natalie Goel
Home
7 Must-Copy Tips To Makeover Your Home For Spring
Our abodes might not be so big, but that’s a price we’re willing to pay (literally!) to live in the Bay. That said, figuring out just how to give our
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
Hot Ticket Alert: Snag A Seat At This Year's Alt Summit...In S.F.!
It’s finally happening — the design-blogger conference of the year, Altitude Summit, is on the brink of arrival. But, this time around it’s all
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
1 Girl, 4 Looks: A Newbie S.F. Blogger Shows Off Her Winter Duds
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 7.] We like to utilize this time of year to reflect on all the style strides we've recently made.
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
6 Locals Reveal Their Go-To First-Date Spots!
Awkwardness aside, first dates can actually be pretty thrilling — in the right conditions. And it all starts with a perfect initial meeting spot. But,
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
Get Schooled In 2013 With These 12 Local Classes
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on December 31.] Go to the gym more, increase productivity, eat less, drink less — with all the typical
by
Natalie Goel
Braids
4 Easy & Unexpected DIY 'Dos — All Using Hair Accessories!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on November 8.] As with most things in life, we know a little creativity goes a long way. And when it comes
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
27 Ways To Keep Your Out-Of-Town Guests Totally Entertained
Holiday crunch time is finally upon us. And mixed in with the cheer is the ever-present anxiety of fighting the crowds, tracking down thoughtful gifts for
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
3 Hot And Tasty Holiday Drinks To Guzzle NOW!
Holiday cheer comes in many forms. And while there is something to be said about roasting chestnuts and chipper carolers, we admit we're partial to
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
13 Festive Party Pants To Slip Into This Season
Pants have always been good to us. They keep us warm when the temps drop and they also happen to be a relatively fuss-free part of our wardrobes. Yet,
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
S.F. Juice Map: Drink To Your Health At These 24 Tasty Spots
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on September 19.] If you've been keeping your ear to the ground when it comes to local-food news, you'll
by
Natalie Goel
Shopping
12 Cool Tops That Do The Talking For You
We’re no strangers to clothes that make a statement, but this season there’s a cool new crop of sweaters and shirts that do it quite literally. The
by
Natalie Goel
DIY
DIY These Cap-Toe Shoes: 4 Easy Steps, 2 Amazing Styles
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on May 15.] Admit it, every time you see an amazing pair of cap-toe shoes, you get the urge to spring clean
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
5 Tasty Fall Drinks To Sip On Now!
San Franciscans may not get to experience much of that whole leaves-changing-color thing, but you better believe that when autumn rolls around, we still
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
S.F.'s Top 20 New Restaurants & Bars Of 2012 — So Far!
In the culinary capital that is San Francisco, it's not so much about deciding when to eat out, but where. There's a plethora of insanely yummy options
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
14 Pretty Patios For Alfresco Dining In S.F.
Every so often, in the thick of a San Francisco summer, something incredible happens—it gets warm and sunny outside. Mother Nature has been beyond kind
by
Natalie Goel
Makeup
6 Must-Try Beauty Trends To Freshen Up Your Look This Spring
Sure, the temps may stay steady in S.F., but the seasons must go on. Spring has officially arrived, signaling an about-face (literally!) in our makeup
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
Hit The Road To Healdsburg With Our Must-Read Guide!
Sure, the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma are super romantic and all, but sometimes a getaway with your best girlfriends seems more essential than one
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
Win It: A Free Pair Of Tickets To This Weekend's A Soolip Wedding...
So, your partner popped the question? Great. Now come a hundred more questions, in the form of how to find your dream dress, band versus DJ, buttercream
by
Natalie Goel
San Francisco
Say 'I Do' To The Four Seasons' Luxe Wedding Fair
Lounging at the Four Seasons, sipping Domain Chandon, and gaining access to 75 of the best Bay Area wedding experts…oh yes, we certainly say would
by
Natalie Goel
Home
10 Rad Affordable Art Prints
After the holiday decorations come down, those big, blank walls can start to look a little lonely. But adding the right amount of razzle dazzle isn’t
by
Natalie Goel
Home
The Best Home Decor Blogs To Bookmark Now—Part II!
You didn’t think we could squeeze all of our favorite home sites into just one post, did you? When we published our first installment of the Most
by
Natalie Goel
