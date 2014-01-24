Skip navigation!
Molly DeCoudreaux
Home
AFAR
Mag's Creative Director Tours Her Quirky-Cool Digs
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Jan 24, 2014
Tech
Meet 8 Cool Women Making Waves in Tech
Joanna Riedl
Aug 15, 2013
San Francisco
The Stylin' Babes Behind Scribe Winery
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Aug 2, 2013
Health
The Possible Link Between Phthalates And Fertility Doesn't Look Good
If you, like us, have been keeping an eye out for news about how phthalates (ingredients found in many personal care products) may or may not be
by
Gabrielle Korn
Designers
A Lovely Handbag Designer Shows Us Around Her Polished Nob Hill Casa
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on May 20.] We're on a never-ending quest to discover immaculate accessories off all shapes and sizes, and
by
Angela Tafoya
Home
An S.F. Shopkeeper Shows Off Her Impressive Eichler-Designed Abode!
You can’t step foot into Hope Colling’s Marin-based casa without developing a major case of Eichler envy. The key holder to Union Street’s
by
Joanna Riedl
Celebrity Style
26 Sizzling Snaps From Our Farewell Party For SFMOMA
We never shrug at the chance to throw a swinging party, and this past Thursday was a whopper of a reason to toast in style. SFMOMA celebrated its new
by
Angela Tafoya
Designers
An Artsy Boutique Owner Shows Us Around Her Not-So-General Digs!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 10.] Navigating the woodsy wonderland that is Outer Sunset's General Store is more than a visual
by
Angela Tafoya
Celebrity Style
A Local Tech Babe Shows Off Her Swoon-Worthy Sonoma Abode
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 4, 2013.] When one thinks of a home in wine country, traditional structures with wooden rocking
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Celebrity Style
S.F. Tastemakers Bare It All (Literally!) About Their Ink
While many places still consider a marked up man or woman as taboo, it's a rarity to walk down a San Francisco street without stumbling upon someone
by
Joanna Riedl
Fashion
Score The Best Vintage Finds With Erin Hagstrom
The well-known style blogger who chronicles her one-of-a-kind wares on calivintage does double-duty during the daytime hours as ModCloth’s editorial
by
Caryle Wisel
San Francisco
S.F.'s Glamping Gurus Show Us How To Entertain Outside In Style!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on September 20.] Sure, San Franciscans are pretty savvy when it comes to the great outdoors, but knowing
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Food & Drinks
6 Superstar S.F. Foodies Show Us What's In Their At-Home Fridges
Chefs — our favorite local celebs to worship — are they just like us? With their refined palates, access to ingredients, and limitless creativity, we
by
Cheryl Locke
San Francisco
A Designing Duo Show Us Around Their Artsy Noe Abode
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on December 7.] Sometimes two heads are better than one. That's definitely the case when it comes to local
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
San Francisco
Meet 9 of S.F.’s Hottest Tech Guys – And Peep Their Style!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on October 30.] The entire world is eyeing S.F. as we continue to crush it with standout technology. The
by
Joanna Riedl
San Francisco
A Berkeley Boutique Owner Shows Off Her Insane Style And Store
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on August 24.] We have a soft spot for scouring Etsy, no doubt about that. But, despite our affinity for the
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
My Style: Peep Lauren Geremia’s Spacious Setup And Cool Closet!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on September 7.] If you’ve stumbled into some of San Francisco’s sleekest eateries or ogled a local
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
Michael Mina And Michelle Branch Talk New Cooking Show & More!
For all of you Food Network junkies out there, we've got another hot cooking show to put on your radar. It's called Cook Taste Eat, and it's the
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Beauty
The Stylish Gals At Benefit Cosmetics Show Off Their Office Style
[UPDATE: This story was published on July 16.] You’ve seen the quirky packaging, the pun-heavy product names, and cute-as-a-button campaigns from
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
Supermodel Maggie Rizer Shows Us Around Her Gorg East Bay Abode
If you're a die-hard fashion fan, then there's no doubt you're probably a follower of supermodel Maggie Rizer. Seriously, there was a time when the face
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Shopping
Scoop Blogger Kathleen Murillo's Stealth Shopping Tactics
Looking good shouldn't be hard work. It should be fun, right? Look at the lovely, always-on-point Kathleen Murillo. As a Berkeley Psych grad and
by
Us
San Francisco
Coffee & Cuties: Meet 8 Of S.F.'s Coolest Baristas!
[UPDATE: This story was published on June 20.] It’s totally normal to have a caffeine-induced crush on your local barista. C'mon, we see you getting
by
Joanna Riedl
Street Style
2 Girls, 8 Looks: The Rice Paper Scissors Gals Show Off Their Yum...
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on May 4.] There's nothing surprising about seeing a pop-up restaurant around these parts, but there is
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Entertaining
How To Throw A Summer Dinner Party — S.F. Style!
One of the top florists residing in S.F. (in a killer modern Presidio Heights abode, no less), Natalie Bowen struck us as a natural choice to host an
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
San Francisco
5 Tasty DIY Summer Cocktails From S.F.'s Finest
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on June 18.] Break out the mason jars, get out the toothpick umbrellas, and don’t forget the ice. Temps
by
Cheryl Locke
San Francisco
Space Invaders! Peep This Google Gal’s Enviable Bedroom
The interiors geek in us always fancies space-spanning snaps. But (call us nosy) sometimes overview shots just won’t suffice, and we really crave the
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
Luck Be A Lady! Meet 6 Female Food Stars Heating Up The Bay
Our fair city definitely doesn’t skimp on supplying some of the top talents in the culinary biz. Aspiring chefs, visionary restaurateurs, and curious
by
Angela Tafoya
Street Style
Coat Stalking! 17 Cool Coverups We Snapped In S.F.
While the rest of the country is starting to look ahead to flirty springtime dresses and open-toed shoes, let's be real — that's just not us. Living in
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Politics
R29 And NET-A-PORTER Take The Fun Offline With Cocktails And Blog...
This past Wednesday night, we lit up the Bat Signal and rallied our most fashionable troops for an evening of gabbing, dining, and drinks at our favorite
by
Us
Designers
Tour Bauble Maker Jessica Winzelberg's Eclectic Workspace—And Style!
Oh, how we love a girl who can rock a muumuu with élan! And that's precisely what local jewelry designer Jessica Winzelberg does on the daily. Well, that
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
