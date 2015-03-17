Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Mikki Halpin
Mind
The Easiest-Ever Way To Boost Creativity
Mikki Halpin
Mar 17, 2015
Politics
Hillary Asks: "Don't You Want to See a Woman Run for President?"
Mikki Halpin
Mar 4, 2015
Entertainment News
This '90s Punk Rock Goddess Has Most Of The Answers
Mikki Halpin
Feb 27, 2015
Youtube
What Millennial Women Really Care About: The State Of Our Union
Tonight, January 20, President Barack Obama will present the 93rd annual State of the Union address to the Congress of the United States and to the
by
Mikki Halpin
Pop Culture
Cop Rocks Out To Taylor Swift's Sweet Beats
Remember those coloring books that featured the brave firefighter and the friendly neighborhood police officer? The fine crimefighters of the Dover, DE
by
Mikki Halpin
Politics
The Latest News From Paris & Other Stories We're Following Today
These are the stories we're following today, January 8, 2015. We'll update as more news comes in. 11:00 a.m EST •Shooting in Paris: In the wake of
by
Mikki Halpin
Politics
Chipotle Issues Apology For Employee Interaction With NYPD Officers
On December 16, nine New York police officers walked into a Brooklyn branch of the Mexican food chain Chipotle. Reportedly, several employees raised
by
Mikki Halpin
Politics
Autopsy Results Of LAPD Shooting Released, Followed By Protests
Two days after unarmed teenager Michael Brown was shot and killed by police in Ferguson, MO, another unarmed black man, Ezell Ford, was also shot and
by
Mikki Halpin
Movies
8 Things To Know This AM — Dec 26 2014
Nicki Minaj is the latest Rolling Stone cover star whose nipples are missing. What's up with that? The NYPD has arrested at least six men suspected of
by
Mikki Halpin
Pop Culture
The 25 Most Viral Stories Of 1382 (Besides The Plague)
Greetings, fair lords and ladies of the Internet. We're glad you could take time out of your busy pilgrimage schedule to find out the hottest gossip
by
Mikki Halpin
Cultural Issues & Equal Rights
The Problems With Sarah Silverman’s Wage Equality Video
By now you’ve probably seen Sarah Silverman’s video about wage equality, made to promote The National Women's Law Center's "Equal Payback Project."
by
Mikki Halpin
Movies
Is
Madam Secretary
A Feminist Conspiracy Show?
EDITOR'S NOTE: There are some spoilers ahead. The new CBS Sunday night drama Madam Secretary drops tonight, and I’m telling you right now to be on high
by
Mikki Halpin
Hair
Our Anacondas Don't Want None Unless You've Got A Man Bun
We like man buns, and we cannot lie You other lovers can't deny That if a guy walks by looking mad munchy It’s probably 'cuz he used a big old
by
Mikki Halpin
Entertainment News
Why We Aren't Showing You Matt Damon's Ice Bucket Challenge
Everyone is talking about how Matt Damon did his ice bucket challenge using toilet water, but we aren’t going to show it to you. Don’t get us wrong:
by
Mikki Halpin
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted