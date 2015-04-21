Skip navigation!
Mark Iantosca
Hair
4 Coachella 'Dos You'll Want To Copy
Jada Wong
Apr 21, 2015
Street Style
40+ Coachella Street Style Looks That Bring The Heat
Annie Georgia Gre...
Apr 13, 2015
Hair
This Bold Style For Curly-Haired Gals Is Easier Than It Looks
Jada Wong
Dec 30, 2014
Hair
How To Get Crazy Volume Without The Damage
Once we saw the voluminous locks that hairstylist Orlando Pita created for spring 2015, we knew that teased, blown-out strands were going to be big —
by
Jada Wong
Hair
Meet The Pompadour Frenchie, Your New Favorite Hairstyle
We've never met a braid we didn't like, and when we saw pumped-up French braids on the spring 2015 runways, we were obsessed. The voluminous pompadour,
by
Jada Wong
Hair
How To Create 3 Different Curls Using A Flat Iron
Here's a secret: Marketers want you to think that hair and beauty products have only one purpose. But, we know that lipstick can double as blush, mascara
by
Jada Wong
Hair
How To Finish A Braid Without An Elastic
It doesn't matter how many precautions we take: When we most desperately need a hair tie, we can't seem to find one of the million we purchase every
by
Jada Wong
Fashion
The Style Evolution Of A Fashion Blogger
There's a reason why we've had Brooklyn-based Apneet Kaur on our radar from the beginning. This bright, young thing, a senior at Hunter College, first
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
The Next Breakout Star You Need To Know Has
Serious
Styl...
New York-based actress Laura Harrier has quite a way with the camera. If you don't already recognize her former work as a model, you might know her from
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
1 Girl, 4 Work-Appropriate Looks For Transitional Weather
These days, fashion bloggers are a dime a dozen — from globally recognized names to small-town stars, there are literally thousands. So, when a style
by
Jinnie Lee
Styling Tips
Sneaker Stalking: How Real Women Wear Them In NYC
Sorry, Wall Street commuters — we've jacked your look. Typically only seen on business professionals on the go, the sneaker worn with anything but your
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
50 Lawn-Party Outfits Gatsby Would Approve
The South has the Kentucky Derby. London, Wimbledon. And, here in New York, we've got our own dressed-to-the-nines spectator-sport event, the annual Veuve
by
Connie Wang
Styling Tips
Go Over The Top: We Dare You
We know minimalism is the style du jour. However, for those of us out there who always feel compelled to put one more thing on, forgoing the bells and
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
8 Coachella Looks You'll Want To Copy
From Selena Gomez sightings to Leo DiCaprio's endearing dad moves at MGMT to the infinitely inspiring styles we peeped, our Coachella hangover is
by
Jinnie Lee
Street Style
50+ Stylish Folks Who Rocked Coachella
Whether you believe that festival fashion is the best thing to happen to summer since the ice-cream truck or that it's an evil plot dreamed up by the
by
Connie Wang
Styling Tips
How To Work Post-Winter Layers
With any luck, the snow near you has (mostly) melted — but just because you've ditched your parka doesn't mean we're in sunglasses-and-cutoffs territory
by
Leeann Duggan
Styling Tips
10 Outfits That Don't Phone It In
Contrary to what you might think, most street-style stars aren't standing cross-legged on the pavement all the time. Those still moments happen in a
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
Style Tip Of The Day: Double Impact
This duo proves that you don't need clownish colors and towering heels to command attention at fashion week. Click through to check out the look (and
by
Leeann Duggan
Fashion Week: Street Style
70 Looks From The Fashion Olympics
Racing against the clock, fighting through injuries, grinding through sleep deprivation and physical exhaustion — all for the name of clan, country, and
by
Connie Wang
Celebrity Style
Photo Of The Day: The Glimmer Twins
It may seem like fashion editors live the glamorous life 24-7, but the truth is that the other 364 weeks of the year, the job involves a whole lot of
by
Leeann Duggan
Street Style
Photo Of The Day: A Friend To Lean On
This New York Fashion Week may go down in history as the one with the most street-style shots of editors, starlets, and Lincoln Center peacocks in
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
The 10 Things Only Fashion People Love
Here at R29, we don't typically live by the codes of conventional, "normal" fashion. When we get dressed in the morning, we tend to grab those kind of
by
Bobby Schuessler
New York
The 46 Best Hairstyles From Fashion Week
We've already come clean about our shoe-stalking problem, but what you may not know is that we have a similar obsession when it comes to spotting locks we
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Street Style
NYFW Shoes — They Live Up To The Hype
It happens twice a year — a test of endurance so great even many NY marathon runners don't attempt it. Yes, we're talking about the seven-day sprint
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Styling Tips
Fashion Challenge: Shorts For Fall
Forget what you heard and listen up: There's a new crop of shorts that you can wear straight through fall. And the best part is, they're not only
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
Beauty Boss! 1 CEO, 4 Perfect Summer Outfits
Making the transition from finance to fashion means knowing both business and style inside and out. For former hedge-fund executive and Vbeauté founder
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Models
Strut Your Stuff: A Modeling Scout Dishes On How To Get Your Big ...
For every one supermodel today there's dozens of others trying to make it in the industry. It's really anyone's guess as to who lands the glossies, and
by
Hayden Manders
Street Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Harper's Bazaar Exec Editor Shows Off Her Wardrobe
When we say Laura Brown, executive editor of Harper's Bazaar has a big personality, we're deeply underselling her. The Aussie transplant is one of the
by
Seija Rankin
Events
Is Fashion Week Getting Kicked Out Of Lincoln Center?
Having made its transition from Bryant Park to Lincoln Center just a few years ago, Fashion Week may soon be looking for a new home again. According to
by
Gina Marinelli
Skin Care
Women's Secret Thoughts On Skin Care? Kind Of Surprising
Around here, we spend a lot of time reading up on the best and brightest of the skin care world. It's our job, after all! But, we're not surprised to
by
Lexi Nisita
