Marie-Yan Morvan
Fashion
The 6 Inches Stylish Women Are Obsessed With Getting Just Right
Connie Wang
May 10, 2017
Makeup
We Put Long-Wear Makeup To The Test
Maria Del Russo
Sep 29, 2016
Hair
You Need To See What This Hair Looks Like From The Front
Maria Del Russo
Sep 8, 2016
Styling Tips
The Anti-Princessy Way To Wear Pink
We know. It's not Wednesday. How certain community stakeholders decided that today — a Tuesday — would be National Pink Day is something of an
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Big, Bold Earrings For The Modern-Day Snake Charmer
Creepy crawlers never looked so good. If there's one way we could tolerate snakes on a pool deck, this is it! Gabon Earrings, $195, available at
by
Us
Shopping
Take The Plunge In A Sexy One-Piece
A one-piece just means more fabric to show off a show-stopping pattern. Forget natural beauty — you'll be the main attraction at the beach in these
by
Us
Shopping
Winter's Lady Bag Gets A Summer Revamping
This classic ladylike shape gets a warm-weather update in a painterly Hawaiian print! Merrie Top Handle Bag, $69, available at Nine West; Holga 35mm
by
Us
Shopping
Get Jam-Packed With A Super-Stylish iPod Dock
Once you're covered up in a spunky hat and classic sunnies, hit the beach in style with your own personal soundtrack! Suno x Warby Parker Sunglasses in
by
Us
Shopping
Sneakers For The Queen Of Hearts
Easy sneakers are a great accompaniment to a game of Rummy in the park with these rad playing cards! Fantasy Polka-Dot Sneakers, $80, available at
by
Us
Shopping
All The Coolness Of Friendship Bracelets, Sans Summer Camp
Familiar friendship bracelets get a sophisticated, adults-only makeover. Two's company, three's a crowd, and anything more is an awesome arm party!
by
Us
Shopping
We're Crushing On Coral For Our Summer Accessory Wish List
If your shoes don't match your drink, you're doing something wrong. CK One Summer, $48, available at Ulta; Robert Clergerie Doucia Platforms, $595,
by
Us
Shopping
Teeny Bikinis With Big, Bold Prints
Wild prints and bold colors make for a delicious day in the sun. We're big fans of the always-flattering, always-adjustable string bikini and bandeau
by
Us
Shopping
A Sassy Summer Survival Kit
How do we put this gently? After a day of sun-drenched frolicking worthy of a resort commercial, you probably do need a drink! VS Pink Waterbottles,
by
Us
Shopping
Hot Town, Summer In The City: Protect Yourself From The Sizzling ...
Though the sun always follows you back from the shore, leave that sand-covered bottle of heavy-duty sunscreen in your beach tote and wear some solar
by
Us
Shopping
A Makeover For Your iPod
Headphones are the ultimate fun-and-functional accessory — especially when they're connected to a sun-chasing phone case. Warhol Snap Case,
by
Us
Shopping
Low Heels With High Impact
Plastic makes a comeback in these neon sandals that are as cute as they are durable. Casadei Neon Plastic Sandals, $595. Photographed by
by
Us
Shopping
A Little Bit Of Pattern Goes A Long Way
Just because you're wearing short-shorts doesn't mean you can't cram in an entire leg's worth of pattern! You can, and as far as we're concerned, you
by
Us
Shopping
This Color-Heavy Necklace Is The Sistine Chapel Of Jewelry
You'll find something new to love every day with these minutely detailed baubles. We'd pair these outrageous accessories with a minimal outfit for
by
Us
Shopping
Brighten Up From Head To Toe
Slip into these go-anywhere sandals, then paint your toes in any (or every) color under the sun. Cordy Sandals in Sherbert Laniard, $298, available at
by
Us
Shopping
Strut Your Stuff In Peacock Prints
You'll be proud as a peacock in this matchy-matchy combo — bananas not required, but strongly recommended. Jessica Simpson Floppy Hat, $38,
by
Us
Shopping
Dopp Kits That Double As Cute Clutches
It's a tough match between these equally eye-catching dopp kits and bright lippies. Sonia Kashuk Tribal Print Pencil Case, $7.62, available at Target;
by
Us
Shopping
Picture-Perfect Products For Manageable Summer Hair
A sweet shutter to snap pics, plus go-anywhere products to make sure they come out gorgeous — and all in summer brights, of course! Frédéric
by
Us
Shopping
Stroll In Style With Summery, Printed Wedges
Get down to earth while staying a few inches above with these stunners! Harris Tribal-Print Wedge Sandal, $250, available at BCBG. Photographed
by
Us
Shopping
Let Your True Colors Shine Through With A Transparent Beach Bag
A clear bag is picture-perfect when filled with super-saturated accessories. Black Clear Satchel, $24.95, available at H&M; Printed Beach Towel,
by
Us
Shopping
A Bright-White Bra And Even Brighter Lips
Sweet eyelets get a sexy twist in a bombshell bra top. Go for broke with bright lips worthy of a pin-up girl! The Lake & Stars Embroidered Cotton
by
Us
Shopping
Makeup To Match All Your Summer Style Experiments
Don't let the stripe-y packaging fool you — MAC's bright makeup comes in all colors, from the most natural neutrals to the wildest brights. MAC
by
Us
Shopping
Take A Break From Brights With Soothing Summer Neutrals
Need a rest from all the eye-popping neon? This geographic clutch is definitely easy on the eyes. Lizzie Fortunato Tales of the West II Clutch, $515,
by
Us
Shopping
The Golden Ticket For Summer Style
Walking on sunshine takes on a whole new meaning with gorgeously gilded accessories. Gladiator Sandals in Gold, $58, available at Marais USA; La Petite
by
Us
Shopping
A Designer Clutch With A Hand-Made Vibe
A little birdie told us these craft-like clutches are the next big thing! Tiffany & Co Piper Clutch, $1,295, available by special order only at
by
Us
Shopping
Get Utility-Chic With These Overstated Watches
These heavy-duty watches are deep-sea-diver chic that will last you long after the water freezes over. Xhileration Round Bracelet Watches, $12.99,
by
Us
