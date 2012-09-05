Skip navigation!
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Stripes, Cutouts, AND Socks With Heels? Yes, It Can Work!
Holly E. Thomas
Sep 5, 2012
DIY
This Easy DIY Is A Real Work Of Art
Rachel Platner
Aug 31, 2012
Street Style
The Perfect Outfit: Channeling The '80s (The Fresh, Modern Way)
Holly E. Thomas
Aug 30, 2012
Washington DC
First Look: Via Gypset, Your New Source Of Sweet Vintage Treasures
"Wanderlust" might well be the buzzword for 2012, and it has inspired some of our favorite feasts for the eyes — blogs, inspiration boards, designer
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
We're Obsessed With These Gorgeous, Locally Made Baubles
We like to celebrate new seasons with wardrobe makeovers, and sometimes, it's the little things — like a new statement necklace — that make the most
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Spotted: 9 Of The Coolest Looks At Last Weekend's Trillectro Fest
If you skipped Saturday's Trillectro festival, you not only missed a daylong mash-up of hip hop and electronica performances, but you also missed some
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Basics Bootcamp: Load Up On Fall Staples At Madewell's Latest Party
One of the best things about August is knowing that fall (and by that, we mean fall fashion) is just around the corner. To help us celebrate the new
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Our Favorite Thing About Summer? Sidewalk Sales Galore!
If you're craving a new outfit but don't want to break the bank, the end of summer is basically your month-long moment of zen. Why? Because most of our
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Remember Seersucker Thursdays? Trent Lott Wants To Reinstate Them
There's a fashion emergency going down on the Hill, and it's not the stereotypical skirt-suit-and-sneakers conundrum. Seersucker Thursday, a tradition
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Peep This Photo Collab For One Of D.C.'s Top Bauble Shops
When some of our fave locals get together for a creative project that involves gorg photos, we can't help but be intrigued. And, when we heard that
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Mow The Lawn In Heels? This Summer Lookbook Says, Why Not?
Just when we were starting to get really tired of dressing for the heat, La Petite Marmoset throws us a color-happy curveball, easily helping us to get
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Rule The Bauble Scene With A Visit To Queen Bee's Trunk Show
We're not gonna lie: The combo of "trunk show" and "jewelry" is more than enough to tear us away from our desks and motivate us out the door. So, natch,
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 16 2012
Looking for an easy DIY to spice up your room? This abstract art project might just be perfect for you. (aTypical Day) Still feeling sticky and sweaty,
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Can The Library Be Your New Hot Spot? If It's
This
Gorge...
If you ever thought a public library couldn't be legitimately cool, think again. D.C.'s gorgeous new (and newly renovated) public buildings are works of
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
D.C.'s Newest Gallery Takes It To (And From) The Street
VeraCruz Gallery, the brainchild of The Dunes' Ora Nwabueze and ReadysetDC's Justin Young, opens Friday. Needless to say, we're pretty stoked to check
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Shopping
The Chicest Rain Gear To Help You Survive Summer Showers
D.C. is no stranger to the freak summer thunderstorm, but lately, it seems like Mother Nature has had it in for us. (Don't believe us? Ask the thousands
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 09 2012
Love sushi? Love happy hours? Here are 12 killer restaurants that combine the two. (Eater DC) From the looks of these snapshots, this newly opened
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Entertainment
Watch: Congress Takes On "Call Me Maybe" — Well, Sorta
Being a summer intern in D.C. can be tough, especially when even the teensiest mistake can make you the butt of office (or worse, Capitol Hill) jokes for
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jul 02 2012
Vodak-infused watermelon for Fourth of July? Count us in. (Washingtonian) We know it's been hot — but imagine how you'd feel if you were covered in
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Satisfy Your Cultural Cravings At The Smithsonian Folklife Fest
Free events are hard to resist, especially when they're jam-packed with culture and creativity — that's why the annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Get Your Hands On Motley's Way-Cool Collection This Weekend
The ladies of Ginger Root Design seem to know exactly what we want when it comes to locally made jewelry: fantastic colors, good prices, and simple but
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Brace Yourself: Here's Another Summer Sale To Give Your Wallet A ...
We love the words "summer" and "sale," especially when they're paired together, and the bargain blowout happening right now at Upstairs on 7th is no
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 25 2012
We can't wait to spruce up our porches and balconies with these small-space gardening projects. (Washingtonian) Take a trip down memory lane with this
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 18 2012
Take a peek inside this D.C. fashion pro's closet, which is chock full of preppy prints. (Washingtonian) District duo Columbia Nights are producing the
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
The Perfect Outfit: A Breezy Dress & Blanket For Outdoor Movies
As the weather heats up, we look forward to outdoor events more than ever — we're all a little happier when the sun goes down, right? So, naturally,
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
5 Things To Know This AM — Jun 11 2012
This super-simple DIY has us wondering why we haven't studded all our summer sandals. (Fashion After Breakfast) Feeling overheated? Cool down with this
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Get A Sneak Peek At La Petite Marmoset's Vintage Showroom
Who hasn't been in this sticky style situation before? You find the perfect vintage dress or an irresistible secondhand jacket, but it could use a little
by
Maia Schoenfelder
Washington DC
Tour Our Favorite Under-The-Radar Shopping Spot—& Its Sweet New Digs
We like to think we know a thing or two about hidden gems. Whether it's a tucked-away ice cream shop or a semi-secret cache of vintage baubles, we try to
by
Maia Schoenfelder
