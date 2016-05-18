Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Leah Boatright
Styling Tips
How To Hack Your Swimsuit Top (No Sewing Required)
Katie O'Donnell
May 18, 2016
Home
3 Stain Nightmares You’ll Be So Glad Didn’t Happen To You
Gina Marinelli
Jan 28, 2016
Home
These Real-Life Stain Confessions Prove We’ve
All
Been There
Katie O'Donnell
Jan 21, 2016
Fitness
The Butt Exercise Fitness Pros Swear By
Unless you've spent the past year living under an internet-free rock, you've likely noticed that butts have become a definite thing. Songs have been
by
Lily di Costanzo
Fitness
Yes, You CAN Have Abs
Ah, the good old plank. While the core-blasting move packs a serious punch, it tends to feel a bit boring, since it doesn't call for any movement. If
by
Lily di Costanzo
Fitness
The Best Arm Workout For Serious Results
There comes a point in all of our fitness careers where we finally conquer the moves we once dreaded. The word "push-up" alone, for example, used to turn
by
Lily di Costanzo
Fitness
The Most Legit Workout Move You’ve Ever Tried
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Fitness
How To Make Your Lunges Really Count
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. The switch lunge, inspired
by
Jinnie Lee
Fitness
One Move For Killer Abs
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted