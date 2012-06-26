Skip navigation!
Lauren Shapiro
Chicago
Beauty Brands Can Host Trunk Shows, Too (And This One's Got Freebies)
Lauren Shapiro
Jun 26, 2012
Chicago
2 Places To Find Boozy Summer Sips In Chicago
Lauren Shapiro
Jun 13, 2012
Chicago
Sip Something New For Summer At This Classic Happy Hour Hot Spot
Lauren Shapiro
May 25, 2012
Chicago
George Katsiopoulos Hosts A Trunk Show, Hopefully Gives Fashion A...
Judges on E!'s Fashion Police expect nothing less than perfection when it comes to fashion. So, for the upcoming Stuart Weitzman trunk show and cocktail
by
Lauren Shapiro
Chicago
There Will Be So Many Nerds At This Dating Event–That's A Good Th...
Board games and trivia are for nerds, and we mean that in the best possible way. At this upcoming dating event, these activities and more are reserved
by
Lauren Shapiro
Chicago
Plan Your Wedding In One Day–This Event Will Help
As a bride, you'll inveitably need something to make the joyous yet totally stressful process of planning the biggest day ever a little bit easier. It
by
Lauren Shapiro
Chicago
Alexis Bittar Is Coming To Chicago: He's Bringing Jewelry, Don't ...
There are no limits when it comes to the glitz and glamour of this season's baubles and bangles. No one showcases this better than Alexis Bittar .
by
Lauren Shapiro
Chicago
Christian Siriano's Spring Collection Tempts Us At Neiman Marcus
We know and love Christian Siriano from his appearance (and win!) on Project Runway's fourth season a few years back. Any girl would love to wear his bold
by
Lauren Shapiro
Chicago
Multi-Store Event: How Many Sales Can You Hit In Four Hours?
There's no better feeling for a shopaholic (or anyone, really) than the adrenaline rush of a good sale. Browsing through the racks, finding that perfect
by
Lauren Shapiro
Chicago
Reem Acra Wedding Gown Gorgeousness Comes To Belle Vie This Week!
If you say you're not into weddings, we might not believe you. Even anti-wedding ladies tend to map out certain big day details way in advance: the food,
by
Lauren Shapiro
Chicago
This Totally Free Rewards Program Gives You Perks For Stuff You D...
How would you like to be rewarded just for bopping around the city on any normal day? For buying your morning cup of coffee? For getting your hair cut?
by
Lauren Shapiro
Chicago
Um, You Guys, Eskell's Fall '11 Collection Is On Sale At Wholesal...
Fashion wholesale prices are usually reserved for shop owners and bulk buyers only. Cue insane jealousy. But, for two days only, the ladies of Eskell
by
Lauren Shapiro
Fashion
This Is The Hottest Fashion Show On Two Wheels
The Bike Winter Art and Fashion Show is coming up, and it combines two of Chicago's favorite things: fashion, and two-wheeled good times. The 15th annual
by
Lauren Shapiro
Chicago
Our 5 Favorite Tapas At Tavernita
Awaiting restaurant openings in Chicago can be much like the anticipation a child feels on Christmas Eve. The excitement, the mystery...all feelings
by
Lauren Shapiro
Chicago
Meet Chicago's Freshest (Youngest?) Beauty Blogger This Weekend
Few ladies would turn down a free fashion and beauty event, especially when it's guided by one of the city's freshest industry gurus. This Saturday,
by
Lauren Shapiro
Chicago
Meet Chicago's Brightest (Hidden) Design Talents Next Week!
There is always room in our wardrobes for new, chic designers, especially if they hail from the Windy City. The Chicago Fashion Foundation is looking to
by
Lauren Shapiro
