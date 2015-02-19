Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Kyle White
Hair
Everything You Need To Know About Coloring Your Hair At Home
Kyle White
Feb 19, 2015
Hair
I'm Just Not That Into Hue: How To Break Up With Your Colorist
Kyle White
Jan 31, 2015
Hair
Best Highlights In Hollywood, From Blake Lively's To Jennifer Aniston's
Kyle White
Jan 16, 2015
Beauty
Your Foolproof Guide To Holiday Tipping At The Salon
As the lead colorist at the Oscar Blandi salon, I'm probably busiest during the holiday season. It's a crazy time of year for everyone, but I don't mind
by
Kyle White
Hair
How A Colorist Decides Your Perfect Hair Color
As a colorist at the Oscar Blandi salon for over 15 years, I consider certain things when a client (new or regular) comes in wanting to change her hair
by
Kyle White
Hair
5 Most Requested Celeb Hair Colors & How To Get The Looks
I graduated beauty school in 1986, and have been most passionate about hair color ever since, which has proven to be a good thing because getting the
by
Kyle White
Hair
How To Make Your Hair Color Last
Way
Longer
Any busy colorist will tell you that one of the biggest considerations when deciding on the best hair color for a client is the maintenance level
by
Kyle White
Hair
How To Get Flawless Hair Color For Fall
First, you exchange your open-toe sandals and summer rompers for boots and cashmere. Then, you make the transition to fall with your hair and makeup. For
by
Kyle White
Hair
Are You Asking For The Right Kind Of Highlights?
In my many years as hair colorist, it's surprised me to learn that a lot of women don't really know the difference between a highlight and a lowlight,
by
Kyle White
Hair
What To Do When You Hate Your Dye Job
The first time you go to a new hair colorist is akin to going on a blind date. You're both a little nervous but also hopeful and excited for what's to
by
Kyle White
Beauty
Kyle White Knows A Thing Or Two About Good Mentoring
When I reflect on my career as a hair colorist, I realize there are a lot of people whom I owe endless gratitude. At the top of that list is Brad Johns.
by
Kyle White
Hair
Avoid Wedding Day Hair Color Mistakes By Planning Ahead
Getting the right hair color for your wedding is crucial not just because it's bound to be one of the biggest days of your life, but also because you'll
by
Kyle White
Hair
How To Get The Color You Want From Your Hair Stylist
I had just finished introducing myself to a new client when I noticed the small swatch of hair she was holding. After a quick hello, she proceeded to
by
Kyle White
Hair
What NOT To Do When You're Getting Your Hair Dyed
One time in the early 2000s, I was sent to the Mercer Hotel to touch up the highlights of a model-turned-actress for a red carpet event she was
by
Kyle White
Hair
Thinking About Going Blonde? Now's The Time To Do It
Your favorite celebs are doing it. Elle Fanning, Charlize Theron, Michelle Williams, and Lady Gaga (in the new Versace campaign, no less): They're all
by
Kyle White
Hair
The Secret Way Summer Is Ruining Your Hair
Every summer, it's the same thing: My hair color gets ravaged by sun, wind, salt water, chlorine — the list is endless — and I'm tasked with getting
by
Kyle White
Hair
Going Blonde? How To Pick The Right Shade For You
If you haven't noticed, we're hesitant to trust just anyone with our precious strands. But, Kyle White — lead colorist at NYC's Oscar Blandi salon —
by
Kyle White
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted