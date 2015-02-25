Skip navigation!
Kristiina Wilson
Hair
Non-Boring Work Hairstyles That Won't Get You Fired
Megan McIntyre
Feb 25, 2015
Styling Tips
6 Editors Talk About Their 12 Favorite Outfits
Connie Wang
Feb 11, 2015
Body
Is This Plus-Size Trend Actually BAD For Body Image?
Ben Reininga
Jan 30, 2015
Shopping
The BEST Plus-Size Cocktail Dresses For NYE
We’re officially entering the party portion of the holiday season. From mid-December through New Year’s, it’s going to be Champagne toasts, gift
by
Ellen Hoffman
New York
Holiday Dressing, Courtesy of New York's Cutest Couples
'Tis the season to be in love. And, with New York City being the epicenter of all things romance, especially during the holidays, who better to turn to
by
Erin Cunningham
Dedicated Feature
8 Easy Tips To Get Perfect Tresses For
Every
Hair Type
Salon stylists just have the magic touch. Every time they're put to the test, they leave us with gorgeous, healthy-looking,
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
Gorgeous Winter Coats For Every Style Personality
A great jacket is arguably the most valuable player in your fall/winter closet. And, although you've had your trusty black peacoat for (one too many)
by
Bobby Schuessler
Styling Tips
Which Style Move Is Your Go-To?
Your grandma might have a style sense that rivals Diana Vreeland's, but if she’s ever commented on how “boyish” your outfit looks when you were
by
Connie Wang
New York
Model Secrets For Surviving Fashion Week Insanity
It's impossible not to look calm, cool, and collected when you're dressed in designer clothing and walking down a brightly lit runway to music that's
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Styling Tips
What
We're
Wearing This Fashion Week
As fashion editors, we spend a lot of time thinking about what other women are wearing, and what they'd like to wear. We consider ourselves lucky that we
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Stop Being Afraid Of Culottes
Culottes are not easy. But, hey, we never back down in the face of a little fashion challenge. Especially one that pays off in spades and is as flattering
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
Scared Of This Trend? Think Again!
The phrase "crop top" may instantly bring to mind music festivals and Gwen Stefani's abs. (As in, "don't even try if you aren't at a music festival or in
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
Inside NYC's Craziest Sneaker Closets
Meet Lisa Toff, Gina Batlle, Ant Hull, Wendy Lam, and Mike Salzano — five New Yorkers all with one thing in common: a sneaker fetish. This is a special
by
Bobby Schuessler
Work & Money
How To "Start-Up:" Tips From A BOSS
Emese Gormley knows a thing or two (or twelve) about how to keep calm and carry on — even under pressure from her high-profile fashion clients. The PR
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
