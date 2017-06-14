Skip navigation!
Katie Mellinger
Beauty
Andreja Pejić: "My Transition Was Worth Risking Everything"
Alix Tunell
Jun 14, 2017
Beauty
Andreja Pejić Shines In Summer's Most Magical Makeup Trend
Alix Tunell
Jun 14, 2017
Body
Can We Please Stop Worrying About Fat Rolls & Folds Of Skin?
Sara Coughlin
Sep 14, 2016
Dedicated Feature
8 Easy Tips To Get Perfect Tresses For
Every
Hair Type
Salon stylists just have the magic touch. Every time they're put to the test, they leave us with gorgeous, healthy-looking,
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
Gorgeous Winter Coats For Every Style Personality
A great jacket is arguably the most valuable player in your fall/winter closet. And, although you've had your trusty black peacoat for (one too many)
by
Bobby Schuessler
Music
YACHT Is Much More Than A Band & We've Got The Pics To Prove It
Calling YACHT simply a “band” is reductive. In fact, the duo hasn’t put out a new album since 2011’s Shangri-La, but Jona Bechtolt and Claire L.
by
John Norris
Cool Jewelry
We Dare You To Ditch One Earring
We're all familiar with the Coco Chanel dictum that we should remove one accessory before leaving the house. Typically that means hanging your hat back on
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Stop Being Afraid Of Culottes
Culottes are not easy. But, hey, we never back down in the face of a little fashion challenge. Especially one that pays off in spades and is as flattering
by
Gina Marinelli
Beauty
A Spring-Perfect DIY Using Beauty's Bests
If you're like us, the thought of "doing" up your face and flipping your tresses using fancy-looking products is downright daunting. Like, what the heck
by
Jinnie Lee
Street Style
Next-Level Outfits From Yours Truly
Blame it on laundry day, a slow start to the morning, or the fact that our ratty sweatshirts just look so comfortable, but every once in awhile, there's
by
Connie Wang
Tinseltown
Holiday Party Hair Made Easy
As the holidays grow ever closer, our usual panic over what the heck we're going to do with our hair for all those parties is reaching a crescendo. What
by
Megan McIntyre
DIY Hairstyles
Braids For All! 4 DIY Plaits For Midi Cuts
We’re totally crazy about the versatility and chic appeal of shoulder-grazing hair. What other people see as a “growing-out stage,” we see as a
by
Kristin Booker
Makeup
5 Products, 5 Stunning Spring Looks (Really!)
Spring has (finally) sprung, which means it’s time to bust out all your best new makeup looks. Think you've got to invest in a ton of new products to
by
Megan McIntyre
