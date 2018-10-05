Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Kate Carnegie
Dedicated Feature
The Versatile Fall Footwear For Any Girl On The Go
Jennifer Mulrow
Oct 5, 2018
Dedicated Feature
How To Spread Good Vibes Just By Being — & Dressing — Yourself
Jennifer Mulrow
Oct 4, 2018
Trends
Why This Trend Is For Women Who Don't Give Two Sh*ts
Christene Barberich
Feb 19, 2016
Styling Tips
The Anti-Princessy Way To Wear Pink
We know. It's not Wednesday. How certain community stakeholders decided that today — a Tuesday — would be National Pink Day is something of an
by
Connie Wang
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted